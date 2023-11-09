Coriolanus Snow Is Ready to Rule in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ One-Sheet Artwork

The Hunger Games prequel movie is on the horizon, and it will be released in theaters next week. Today, a new one-sheet artwork has been released for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which was made exclusively for Dolby Cinema. It features Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus “Coryo” Snow, who will later become the evil ruler of Panem in the main The Hunger Games series.

The Dolby Cinema poster for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has Coriolanus Snow sitting on his white throne, looking ready to rule.

Dolby Cinema offers vivid colors, dark blacks, bright whites and subtle details thanks to Dolby Vision and immersive sound with Dolby Atmos. Pre-order tickets for the film in Dolby Cinema are available at https://dolbylabs.co/thehungergames.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be released in theaters on November 17, 2023.

​​Synopsis: Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.