Sean Bean on Playing the Sheriff of Nottingham in MGM+’s Robin Hood: He’s a Man of ‘Vulnerabilities and Frailties’

Robin Hood is the legendary heroic outlaw with many films and shows, including the Disney animated film and the Kevin Costner film. MGM+ has a new series coming out, with Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, Jack Patten as Robin Hood, and Lauren McQueen as Marian. The series explores the origins of Robin Hood and his rise to becoming the leader of a band of rebel outlaws who steal from the rich and give to the poor.

As the Sheriff of Nottingham, Sean Bean gets to play the antagonist tasked with opposing Robin Hood.

“It’s kind of the story that you grow up with, and there’s been so many versions over the years, and I’ve enjoyed them all,” Bean tells Nerd Reactor. “But with this one, I just wanted to take what I had in front of me, and there’s some wonderful material, great writing, and then we had 10 hours in order to be able to flesh our characters out and bring in the complexities and the psychological aspect of why they behaved as they did, why the sheriff has to go to extreme measures in order to keep the peace.

“So I didn’t see him as automatically villainous or cruel or wicked. I think he was reacting to the rebellion that was facing him, and he had to take pretty strong measures. And I see him as a man of vulnerabilities and frailties, and he’s not perfect, and he has his weaknesses, and that was threaded into the story, which I think balanced him out as a real, you know, a real human being.”

Nielsen, known for her roles in Gladiator and Wonder Woman, portrays Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, an actual historical Queen of France and England. The historical figure is the mother of Richard the Lionheart and King John.

“She was an incredible person,” Nielsen said. “She was a very smart, smart person. I think she understands what’s going on. These are people who are being brutalized by the very person who’s also brutalizing her. So it’s also about her using whatever forces she can to create that kind of rebellion to bring back the king to England, so that some decisions can be made about how this country is being led.”

Jack Patten portrays the title character, who has been a big inspiration on pop culture, including the creation of superheroes like the Green Arrow and Hawkeye.

“Yeah, I think it was definitely a dream,” Patten said about portraying Robin Hood. “What made it even more of a dream is that Rob is just a guy. I think he’s probably similar to Batman in that way, in that he doesn’t have a superpower. He’s extremely skilled with bow and arrow, and it’s his personality that’s probably his superpower.

About Robin Hood on MGM+

Synopsis: Robin Hood brings a modern energy to the classic tale of the roguish outlaw hero who stole from the rich and gave to the poor, and the epic love story between him and a courageous and daring Marian. It is a smart, sweeping, romantic adventure that brings historical authenticity, psychological depth, and a heightened focus on the relationship between Rob and Marian to the beloved story. Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob – a Saxon forester’s son – and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord – fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom. As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court, as both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.

From Lionsgate Television, the series is co-created by executive producers John Glenn and Jonathan English (who also directed the pilot), and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, who was also an executive producer.

Robin Hood stars Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

The series premieres Sunday, November 2 at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. with two episodes and new episodes will premiere weekly through the season finale on Sunday, December 28, 2025. Robin Hood will also be available to MGM+ viewers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.