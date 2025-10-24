Sam Morelos on Bringing Light and Humor to the Dark World of ‘Regretting You’

Sam Morelos is on a roll lately with projects including That ’90s Show and Summer of ’69. Next up, the actor stars in Regretting You, a film directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and based on Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name. The film follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they deal with an accident that will change their lives forever.

Morelos plays the role of Lexie, Clara’s best friend, who is an excellent example of what the audience is thinking as they witness the tragic drama.

“I feel like Lexie felt like an audience member to their drama, too,” Morelos tells Nerd Reactor. “She was just sitting there like, ‘Oh, wow! I can’t believe this is all happening.’ She’s a very relatable character, and in such tense situations, there has to be someone who’s commenting on it, being like, ‘This is crazy!’ And I’m very happy with that.”

The film is based on the popular book by Hoover, a bestselling author. Her books are known for having emotional depth, heartbreak and layered characters.

“I knew that it was a Colleen Hoover book adaptation and freaked out about it,” the actor said. “Because I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a big deal.’ And then when I read Lexie’s parts in the book, I was like, ‘Oh, this is such a rich character.’ She isn’t just the funny guy. Her mom’s not around a lot. She has like three jobs at once. This is such a rich character. How am I going to let that inform my choices in the movie?”

With the film and book dealing with a heavy subject matter, Morelos reveals their real-life inspirations for the role.

“There are a lot of people that I know who have it really hard at home,” they said. “So the way that they cope outside of that is to be funny, to be fun and light, because that’s what they need. So that was really fun for me to have a reference point and then be able to have it inspire me and build off of it.”

About Regretting You

Synopsis: Based on the bestselling book, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, in theatres this October.

The film is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Mutants) and written by Susan McMartin. It’s based on the book by Colleen Hoover.

The film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos with Scott Eastwood with Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown.

Regretting You releases in theaters on October 24, 2025.