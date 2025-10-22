10 Must-Play Steam Next Fest Demos from October’s Lineup

I remember the feeling of getting a copy of PC Gamer from the grocery store because the demo CD inside had a game you wanted to try. The practice of demos started to fade out, and they would turn into alphas, betas, and early access. Sure, the consoles still often advertise a demo for a game, but it is not the norm. However, Gabe Newell and company decided that demos still have a place in the gaming world, and Steam Next Fest is always a smorgasbord for any gamer.

I played over 50 demos, and these are my top 10. Narrowing down the list was quite a difficult task. There were many games deserving, so I gave some an honorable mention, as it was too hard not to include them somehow. For demos for games releasing soon, check out the article here. None of these games has a release date yet.

Metroidvanias have always been a popular genre. Being able to explore a 2D map and eventually clear it fully after going back and forth is oh so satisfying. One of the games that really drew me into the genre was the Guacamelee franchise. Aussie Bogan Hero is the game for you if you want a game like that, but in the Aussie Outback. The demo allowed the player to take the role of Davo, who lives in Dusty Springs and must save his local pub by going on a crazy walkabout.

From the creators of Little Nightmares 1 & 2 comes a co-op horror platformer. In this slice of the game, you meet the main characters and guide them through this bleak island, while demoing the single-player companion controls, traversing a train, navigating by boat, and rescuing your friends. The game gave me vibes of Split Fiction meets Little Nightmares, and I am here for it. Looking forward to checking this one out with a friend when it eventually releases.

I’m always a sucker for a good point-and-click game. Throw in good comedy, a zany setting, and appealing artwork, and you’ve got a winner. Touted as a cast of British comedy royalty, the demo was full of zingers that would go over a child’s head but make an adult chuckle quite a lot. You are the ruler of an intergalactic empire. What zany adventures will you get into, VValak Lizardtongue (the second V is silent)?

NextFest always seems to have those hidden gems that most people are not talking about before, during, and after the event. For me, this is that game. Playing as a young frog out with your family, you explore a vibrant world. Using your tongue for traversal and combat, collect fruit to solve puzzles, find collectibles, and trinkets. I look forward to meeting a zany cast of characters while hopping along.

This first-person psychological thriller puts you in a world where you have to try and stay awake. If you fall asleep bad things could happen. Blumhouse Games found a gem when they picked up this one. The demo took you through Earth’s last city, watching people attempt to stay awake in some very trippy ways. At one point, the player goes by a wall of pictures showcasing all who are missing, including your brother, Bo. You are eventually forced to sleep by the game’s story. The player is then thrown into a mind-bending alternate dimension where things are definitely not what they seem. Why are people getting taken while they sleep? Why are there groups of men in hazmat suits acting like sleep enforcers? I will be keeping my eye on this one.

If you want to know what the next multiplayer internet phenomenon will be, then check out my other NextFest article on games coming very soon. But until you read that meet YapYap. In YapYap, you and up to 5 other friends play the minions of a Wizard. They have ordered you to go ransack and rob a rival Wizard. With your trusty branch that acts as a wand, climb a tower while causing destruction, stealing valuables, avoiding traps, and fighting monsters. You can also use your voice to cast spells. As you advance, you will learn other spells to increase the amount of chaos you and your friends will cause.

This is a Trekkie’s dream game. Take the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway and relive the events of Star Trek: Voyager. Get flung into the Delta Quadrant. You must repair and manage the ship much like the way The Alters or X-Com have their bases, like an ant farm. You will have to scan and scavenge systems and planets for resources, as well as make crucial decisions such as away teams and ship combat formations. If you ever wanted a What If? series for Star Trek, then check out this demo and wishlist the game on Steam.

In a world where feudal Japan is infused with technology, the player takes on the role of two samurai. Along with others in your party, you must help bring the empire back to its traditional Shogun roots. You must face the emperor’s troops, who are supplied by the British East Nippon Company with war machines and guns. There are also hints of mysticism. In one battle of the demo, you fight an eye demon at the same time, you have to fight ambushing ninjas. The members of your party use swords, bows, headbutts, and mysticism to fight off their foes. During the turn-based combat, there are many options for combat for each character. If you enjoy turn-based games, this one will delight you.

Outside of combat, it seems the two main protagonists can go down different paths based on actions and conversation. Each character has their own skill tree as well. These add more RPG elements to what seems like an already feature-rich turn-based tactics game.

When this game booted up, I heard “Old Apartment” by Barenaked Ladies playing because this one took me back to my olden days. In 2006, I spent many hours playing Heroes of Might & Magic 5 in one of my first apartments, living on my own. From the map and the movement to the combat and city hub screens, everything about Olden Era feels nostalgic. This is what the devs were trying to do. From just the short amount of time I spent with the demo, I can easily say they have succeeded.

The game has been delayed multiple times. After trying out this small slice of the game, though, I say keep doing what you all are doing. I will gladly wait for this one just so all the love can be added to it. This is a game that the fans will want to make sure is ready to go, even for early access. Make sure you add this one to your wishlist and follow along with the development. While waiting, check out the demo and increase your hype for the full release.

If you know me, then you know I am way too excited for the newest iteration of Bubsy. I remember playing Bubsy in Clawed Encounters of the Furred Kind for the Super Nintendo. Then I played Bubsy II on SNES and Bubsy 3D for PlayStation. I thought the world had forgotten about that loveable cat. Then the Bubsy 4D announcement came. I scrambled to the internet and learned about the Woolies Strike Back on PC and Paws on Fire (which I now own on Nintendo Switch). The Bubsy Collection followed, and the fans rejoiced that Bubsy was finally getting his due.

The demo for Bubsy 4D was everything I hoped for. After already experiencing the demo for Demon Tides from Fabraz and loving it, I had an inkling this demo would not disappoint. Bubsy 4D takes elements from so many of the beloved platformers that inspired it. I see hints of Sonic, Mario, Crash Bandicoot, and, of course, the original Bubsy after just playing a short amount of the demo. Not wanting to spoil the whole game for myself, I made sure I did not spend too much time with the cat. I spent just enough time with the demo to decide my expectations will be met while still preserving the authenticity of this precious childhood favorite.

Honorable Mentions

Terrifier the Artcade game – A beat ’em up side scroller game taking place in The Terrifier universe. Take the role of Art the Clown or the Little Pale Girl while you take on the police and citizens in this 90s-inspired game.

– A beat ’em up side scroller game taking place in The Terrifier universe. Take the role of Art the Clown or the Little Pale Girl while you take on the police and citizens in this 90s-inspired game. Escape From Ever After – In this Paper Mario-inspired game, take on the Role of Flynt. The demo adds Wolfgang, the wolf from the 3 Little Pigs, and Tinder, a dragon. This charming RPG has some interesting character mechanics and an intriguing story. I will be excited to see where the full game takes us.

– In this Paper Mario-inspired game, take on the Role of Flynt. The demo adds Wolfgang, the wolf from the 3 Little Pigs, and Tinder, a dragon. This charming RPG has some interesting character mechanics and an intriguing story. I will be excited to see where the full game takes us. Crashout Crew – The publishers for Peak have seemed to find another fun multiplayer experience to share with use. You and your friends are tasked with packing trucks as you play as a forklift that is on the clock.

– The publishers for Peak have seemed to find another fun multiplayer experience to share with use. You and your friends are tasked with packing trucks as you play as a forklift that is on the clock. Goblin Sushi – This roguelite sushi restaurant sim, not named Dave the Diver, has an interesting concept. Unlock new recipes and ingredients as you serve the goblins at your conveyor belt sushi bar.

– This roguelite sushi restaurant sim, not named Dave the Diver, has an interesting concept. Unlock new recipes and ingredients as you serve the goblins at your conveyor belt sushi bar. Strange Brew – Everyone needs coffee, even a duck. Strange Brew is a 3D platformer where you are a duck trying to escape zombies. However, you can’t do it without a cup of joe and a caffeine fix. Escape obstacles and zombies while making sure the coffee keeps coming.

So Many Demos

Steam NextFest is always a fantastic week because so many new games are discovered. This list is only a small iota of the demos that are now out there after this event. Many games did not make the cut. In fact, because there were so many, I wrote a whole second article, which you can read here. These two lists should satisfy most gamers’ curiosity. Make sure you check out these demos. And make sure you come back for future coverage of Steam NextFest demos.

Disclaimer: All demos were played for between 15 and 90 minutes each.