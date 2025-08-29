Scott Adsit Talks 11 Years of Baymax, Disney Parks Tech, and Shape Island Season 2

Millions of fans from all around the world recognize the voice of Baymax from Big Hero 6. The one responsible for voicing the adorable robot is Scott Adsit, who can also be heard as Triangle in Apple TV+’s Shape Island Season 2.

Big Hero 6 was released in theaters in 2014, and it has become a very popular franchise.

“Yes, it’s been 11 years since the movie, but [Baymax] is still a part of my everyday life because they’ve stuck with me to do the voice, which is very nice,” Adsit tells Nerd Reactor. “And they have me do two series now, or three if you count [Big Chibi 6], which is kind of a spin-off of Big Hero 6, the TV show. And then Baymax had his own show on Disney+. And then there’s all these other supporting gigs, which would be like a voice for the theme park where Baymax is needed, or the cruise ship will often ask me to do an interactive thing that I can record.”

The voice actor recalls the impressive technology that involved the Baymax character walking around at the Disney theme parks.

“There’s a walk-around Baymax at Disneyland and Disney World, which is someone, I hate to say it, in the costume walking around,” Adsit said. “And Baymax interacts with people vocally. He’s speaking with my recorded voice, and they’ve got thousands of things to respond with. And there’s a way for the guy inside the operator to program the next thing he’s saying and respond immediately with the appropriate phrase, which is amazing.”

With Shape Island Season 2 now available to stream on Apple TV+, audiences can hear Adsit as Triangle, the troublemaker of the trio on the island.

“He would have a reading competition where the person who reads the best to themselves wins,” Adsit said if Triangle could add more activities at his place. “There’s a silent contest and there’s no way to determine the winner. And so I think Triangle would have fun determining the winner of something you can’t really determine.”

Triangle is known as the troublemaker of the bunch, but does that translate to the voice actor in real life?

“Probably not,” he said. “I don’t drink. I don’t swear very much. I don’t go carousing very often. But I’m also not very conservative. So I haven’t seen the others at their most wild. So I’m not going to say that I would be wilder than any of them.”

About Shape Island Season 2

Synopsis: The series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. “Shape Island” shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Shape Island was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers. Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (“Tumble Leaf”) also serve as executive producers. Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Season two features the return of Yvette Nicole Brown (Frog and Toad) as the narrator, Harvey Guillén (Puss In Boots: The Last Wish) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle and Gideon Adlon (Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth) as Circle.

Shape Island premieres globally on Friday, August 29.