Mister Negative Actor Stephen Oyoung on Whether He’ll Reprise His Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Stephen Oyoung portrayed Mister Negative in Marvel’s Spider-Man, a 2018 PlayStation 4 game that featured the supervillain who wanted revenge against Norman Osborn. The Marvel villain’s first appearance was Free Comic Book Day: The Amazing Spider-Man #1 back in 2007, and he later appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #546, the first issue in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day storyline. With the upcoming movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, having that same name, could we see Oyoung debut as the live-action Mister Negative?

Filming is currently in production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and fans are speculating that the Inner Demons, a gang led by Mister Negative, will be in the movie based on the logo on this tank. This adds to more rumors about Mister Negative appearing in the upcoming film. However, Oyoung has something to say about the rumors of Mister Negative in the MCU.

“Every year we’ve talked, and the rumors have kind of increased this year,” Oyoung tells Nerd Reactor in an April interview. “It really felt like all of a sudden it was super serious. This rumor. And then, as far as the information that I know, from my professional sources, again, NDAs are all bound by everything. But yeah, I know some things. I can just say that. I’ll just tell the fans this, though, as far as Sony or Marvel approaching me, that hasn’t happened. And I would let you know if it did, or I would not let you know if it did.”

The actor doubles down on how the studios didn’t contact him.

“So all I can say is they haven’t approached me,” the actor said. “But what I can say is this, for the first time in my entire career, the amount of support from my side has reached critical mass. It has never been this large in my entire career. And I worked for like 18 years. For the first 10 to 12 years, nobody knew who I was. Then the game comes out, and now a few people know who I am. And now it’s what, six years on since the first game came out. Now it feels like every gamer knows who I am, which is amazing. So for the first time, I actually have some support in my end, which is coming from the gaming community.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day sees the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and a lot of footage and photos have been posted by fans and onlookers in Glasgow, Scotland, which doubles as New York City.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.