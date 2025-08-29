ATEEZ Introduces J Balvin to Korean Culture and Traditional Korean Food (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+’s KPOPPED is a competition series featuring popular Kpop groups splitting up and teaming up with iconic singers. Talent includes Megan Thee Stallion, Vanilla Ice, Boyz II Men, Spice Girls, Itzy, Billlie, JO1, Kep1er, BLACKSWAN, and more. In one of the episodes, ATEEZ splits up and teams up with J Balvin and Kylie Minogue.

Nerd Reactor has an exclusive clip featuring ATEEZ introducing J Balvin to Korean culture and street food.

About KPOPPED

Episode Synopsis:

Megan Thee Stallion. Patti LaBelle. Billlie.

The H-Town Hottie, the Godmother of Soul, and Billlie bring the heat as “Savage” takes on “Lady Marmalade.”

Spice Girls (Emma & Mel B). ITZY.

A mini Spice Girls reunion combined with an ITZY collab lead to a showstopping showdown between “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

Vanilla Ice. Taylor Dayne. Kep1er.

The ‘90s rapper and the powerhouse belter join forces with Kep1er for a fierce face-off between “Ice Ice Baby” and “Tell It to My Heart.”

Eve. Kesha. JO1.

K-pop meets J-pop as the 11-member Japanese boy band JO1 hits the stage for Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” versus Kesha’s “JOYRIDE.”

Kylie Minogue. J Balvin. ATEEZ.

It’s a global megahit mashup when ATEEZ performs the Aussie’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and the Colombiano’s “Mi Gente.”

Boy George. TLC. STAYC.

STAYC wows the crowd in an electrifying battle between Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon” and TLC’s “Waterfalls.”

Ava Max. Jess Glynne. KISS OF LIFE.

The U.S. and U.K. pop divas came to slay as KISS OF LIFE serves a double dose of high-energy vibes with “Kings & Queens” and “Hold My Hand.”

Boyz II Men. BLACKSWAN.

The best-selling R&B group of all time teams up with BLACKSWAN to pit “Motownphilly” against “End of the Road.”

Show synopsis: East meets West when the biggest K-pop groups on the planet split into two teams and join forces with Western music superstars. Against a ticking clock, they must prepare and perform unique covers of iconic mega-hits, delivering spectacular collab performances, with a winning team crowned every episode.

KPOPPED is now streaming on Apple TV+.