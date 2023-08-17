ScareScape Reveals 4 Mazes, VIP Experiences, and More

Southern California is home to many haunted events during the Halloween season including Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, Knott’s Scary Farm, and Haunted Hayride. There are more haunted attractions available all around the area, and if you’re in the Inland Empire, ScareScape is one such option. Today, it’s been announced that the attraction will have four mazes, VIP experiences, entertainment and more. It will run from September 29 to October 29 at Heritage Hill in Murrieta, CA.

ScareScape features four mazes including Eternal Echoes, Wayward Souls, The Void, and Delirium. Check out the details of each below:

The Void

Those who dare to enter The Void will navigate through an unrelenting sea of inky blackness, where every step is an exhilarating dance with the unknown, each heartbeat echoing the suspense of the unseen twists and turns that lie ahead.

Eternal Echoes

Immersing guests in a truly nightmarish dimension, the Eternal Echoes maze will bring to life a menagerie of vengeful spirits. Prepare for a journey beyond death into the ghastly realm of the supernatural, where the echoes of the past linger and the spirits trapped within are desperate to communicate with the living. Venture through the winding corridors, an abandoned graveyard, murky swamps, and a descent into the depths of the forgotten catacombs. Beware the spectral remains of lost souls who lie unresting, emerging from the shadows only to lay claim to yet another living soul.

Wayward Souls

Not for the faint of heart, Wayward Souls presents a cursed rendition of the living plane. Taking place in a twisted house filled with gruesome, half-dead beings trapped between life and death, this maze immerses guests in the wayward soul’s endless misery and immutable madness.

Delirium

An additional VIP-exclusive maze, Delirium, invites VIP ticket holders into a macabre world of flashing lights, haunting melodies, and twisted clowns and carnies.

To get to ScareScape, ticket holders will have access to the shuttle ride to the summit, the location of the attraction.

In addition to the VIP-exclusive maze, VIP ticket holders will get access to express queue lines and Sideshow Spirit Lounge. The lounge will have creepy-inspired cocktails from the “Drinks for Freaks” menu and eerie sideshow stars like the bearded lady, swamp creatures, and a fortune teller.

If you get the General Admission ticket, you’ll still be able to drink via the General Admission Bar with GA maze signature cocktails

Tickets for ScareScape are available now starting at $25. Witching Hour tickets are available for a limited time at a discounted price of $20 (Restrictions apply regarding entry times).

For more information and to get tickets, you can visit ScareScapeHaunt.com. You can also follow their Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/scarescapehaunt/.

Photo Courtesy of ScareScape