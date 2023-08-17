Netflix Releases ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ Animated Series Teaser Trailer

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been revealed as the official title for the upcoming animated series from Netflix, and it’s bringing back the creative team from the original comic book series and the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Today, the teaser trailer for the series has been released, showcasing the many different characters in the Scott Pilgrim universe along with the live-action cast reprising their roles.

About Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

The animated series contains 8 episodes.

The voice cast includes actors from the live-action film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, such as Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, the creator of the Scott Pilgrim series, serves as the executive producer, writer and showrunner. BenDavid Grabinski joins him as an executive producer, writer and showrunner. It’s also executive produced by Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions), Michael Bacall, Edgar Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction) and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU).

The series is directed by Abel Gongora (Science SARU).

It features original songs by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game) and score by Anamanaguchi (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game) and Joseph Trapanese (Straight Outta Compton). Working on the animation is Science SARU (DEVILMAN crybaby, Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, The Heike Story, Inu-Oh).

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will debut on Netflix on November 17, 2023.