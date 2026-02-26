Scream 7 Review – Guess Who’s Back, Back Again?

After seven films, you would think the Scream formula might start to feel tired. But Scream 7 proves there’s still some life left in Ghostface. The kills are fresh. The tension works. And most importantly, Sidney Prescott is back. And honestly? That’s what makes this movie fun.

Let’s start with the obvious. Seeing Neve Campbell return as Sidney Prescott feels right. She steps back into the role like she never left. The strength. The trauma. The quiet determination. It’s all there. Sidney has always been the heart of this franchise, and Scream 7 wisely leans into that.

The story, however, is where things get a bit uneven. Like typical Scream fashion, the film works hard to throw you off. It plays with your expectations. It plants red herrings and shifts suspicion from character to character. But here’s the catch. After seven movies, audiences are trained. We know the tricks. We understand the formula. There are only so many ways you can hide the killer. As a result, it becomes easier to spot patterns. You may find yourself narrowing down suspects quicker than in earlier films.

Fortunately, that doesn’t ruin the fun. But it does make the mystery feel slightly less shocking. Where the movie truly shines is in its kills. They feel new and wholly creative. Kevin Williamson has been a part of the franchise since the very first film. Thus, he clearly understands that a Scream movie needs to raise the stakes visually. The tension builds well. Some sequences genuinely surprise. Others are brutal in ways the franchise hasn’t explored before. If you’re here for entertaining Ghostface moments, you won’t be disappointed.

Scream 7 delivers brutal new kills and familiar tension, powered by Neve Campbell’s return as Sidney Prescott.

Still, some story elements don’t fully come together. There are threads introduced that don’t feel fully developed. Certain motivations feel rushed. A few emotional beats land softer than they should.

More noticeably, the movie feels like it’s juggling too many characters without fully integrating them into the storyline. They exist more as potential victims than as meaningful parts of the story. Hence, it weakens the emotional weight when Ghostface strikes. You care—but not as deeply as you could.

Nevertheless, this movie works because Sidney is back in the fight. Watching her go head-to-head with Ghostface again brings the franchise full circle. There’s history there. There’s trauma there. And when the film focuses on that, it’s at its strongest.

Overall, Scream 7 isn’t perfect. Some pieces don’t fit as tightly as they should. The mystery may not hit as hard for longtime fans. And a few characters deserved more depth. That being said, it delivers where it counts. The kills are sharp. The tension holds. And Sidney Prescott proves, once again, that she is the backbone of this series. Ghostface may keep changing. But Sidney is forever.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27th.