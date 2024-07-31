Sanrio Celebrated International Day of Friendship at Gudetama Cafe in Buena Park, CA

Sanrio celebrated International Day of Friendship on Tuesday, July 30, at Gudetama Cafe at Buena Park Place. The special event had guests participating in quests, playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure, eating delicious treats and drinking sweet drinks.

The event featured desserts including Pompompurin Banana Pudding, Keroppi Matcha Tiramisu Cup, and Hello Kitty and Friends Mini Apple Pie Tarts.

The exclusive menu for the event included Slider with Tots and drinks such as Pochacco Green Juice, Cinnamoroll Choco Chai Latte and Friendship Strawberry Matcha Lemonade.

Sanrio Celebrates International Day of Friendship at Gudetama Cafe in Buena Park, CA. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

Guests were able to celebrate friendship with the new “Friendship Festival” in-game update on Sanrio’s narrative-driven life simulation game Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which is available on Apple Arcade. Developed by Sunblink, the cozy game was released last summer and is celebrating its first anniversary.

For more information on Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can visit the official site here.

International Day of Friendship celebrates the power of connection and relationships. It serves as an important moment for Sanrio, as friendship, kindness and inclusivity are at the core of the brand.

About Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Synopsis: When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and her friends—including you!—to come along for a tropical island getaway. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island’s beauty and the desolate theme park to its former glory!

The game features a massive world with over 40 hours of gameplay, with more content to come. You’ll be able to visit places like Spooky Swamp, Mount Hothead, Gemstone Mountain, Rainbow Reef and more. The island offers plenty of activities including crafting, creating, collecting, baking, brewing potions, fishing and more. You’ll be able to invite a friend in multiplayer with an invite code and have them check out your decorations or vice versa.