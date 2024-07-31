Párvulos (Fantasia International Film Festival 2024 Review)

Isaac Ezban’s Párvulos offers a fresh and unique take on the dystopian genre. It presents a coming-of-age story set against the backdrop of a zombie apocalypse. The film follows three young brothers—Salvador, Oliver, and Benjamin—as they navigate the dangers and discoveries of their new reality. Ezban brings a fresh perspective to the well-known zombie apocalypse story by portraying it through children’s innocent and imaginative eyes.

Ezban’s film explores the strong bonds within a family in a world that has changed for the worse. The boys’ efforts to help their zombified parents return to normal by reading to them and celebrating holidays together give the movie a heartfelt center that will resonate with viewers. Norma Flores and Horacio Lazo, who play the parents, give exceptional physical performances, embodying the horror and sadness of their transformation.

From the outset, Párvulos captivates with its monochrome visuals punctuated by strategic bursts of color. The contrast emphasizes the children’s everyday interactions, such as arguing over movies or caring for small animals, and their brutal survival tactics, like hunting a stray dog and learning to skin it under Salvador’s guidance. On the other hand, Benjamin’s naive but kind attempts to tame his zombified parents by reading them fairy tales while feeding them hunted meat add depth and dark humor to the story.

Párvulos masterfully blends a coming-of-age story with dystopian horror, creating a poignant and visually striking film that explores the resilience of familial bonds amidst chaos.

As the film progresses, the whimsical fantasy gives way to dark horror. Ezban does not avoid graphic scenes or placing the children in dangerous situations. The world of Párvulos is harsh, and the brothers’ safety is never guaranteed. This relentless danger ensures that the coming-of-age story is fraught with appropriately harsh life lessons, maintaining its emotional impact even as the horror escalates.

The film is at its strongest when focusing on the brothers. Salvador has become a hardened, emotionally detached leader. Benjamin drives many of the film’s most affecting scenes with his wide-eyed innocence, making him a particularly well-developed character. Casillas portrays Benjamin with a heartbreaking authenticity, while Correa’s Salvador is a fascinating study of the burden of responsibility and youthful naivety. Oliver serves as a bridge between the two, his even-keeled gentleness balancing the extremes of his brothers.

Despite the compelling character work, the film occasionally stumbles into familiar zombie apocalypse tropes, which can distract from its unique take on family bonds and survival. However, the emotional heft of the brothers’ journey ensures that these lapses are minor and the story remains impactful.

Overall, Párvulos is a bleak yet beautifully crafted coming-of-age horror fantasy. Ezban plunges the three young boys into gruesome and harrowing scenarios but offsets the darkness with moments of fun, whimsy, and impressive style. While the film incorporates some familiar elements of the genre, its unique perspective and emotional depth set it apart, making it a memorable and effective addition to the dystopian canon to keep viewers engaged.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

