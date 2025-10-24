Mckenna Grace on Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 and Regretting You

This is a big year for Mckenna Grace, who has two new films, including Regretting You, based on the book by Colleen Hoover, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the sequel to the highly popular video game film.

Regretting You is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars) and follows Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they deal with an accident that will change their lives forever. Clara falls for the rebellious Miller Adams, played by Mason Thames.

“Oh god, it was so hard to fall for Mason,” Grace said sarcastically to Nerd Reactor. “No, it was so easy. It’s very easy. Our chemistry was super easy to have. We were best friends for like a year prior to shooting. He’s a cool guy in this, but he’s like such a dork. He’s my favorite dork. This overall was probably one of my favorite filming experiences I’ve ever had, but particularly because it was with Mason. It was really fun.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is coming to theaters on December 5, and Grace revealed how much she wanted to be in the franchise.

“Nobody understands how hard and how long I’ve been trying to get in that franchise,” she said about Five Nights at Freddy’s 2. “And I finally did. All I wanted to do was just wander around and sneak around those sets and see the animatronics and take little selfies with them. It was actually ridiculous. I don’t know who let me onto that set.”

About Regretting You

Synopsis: Based on the bestselling book, REGRETTING YOU introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. REGRETTING YOU is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy, also starring Dave Franco and Mason Thames with Scott Eastwood and Willa Fitzgerald, in theatres this October.

The film is directed by Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The New Mutants) and written by Susan McMartin. It’s based on the book by Colleen Hoover.

The film stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Sam Morelos with Scott Eastwood with Willa Fitzgerald and Clancy Brown.

Regretting You releases in theaters on October 24, 2025.