Run Lola Run (Lola Rennt) – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Run Lola Run is a unique film, to say the least. Directed by Tom Tykwer, this German thriller pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. However, while it attempts to be groundbreaking, it often feels more chaotic than clever.

First and foremost, the movie’s pacing is relentless. From the opening sequence, viewers are thrust into a whirlwind of action. A frantic sprint through Berlin is repeated three times with different outcomes each time. Here lies one of the film’s central issues. The repetition of the storyline, while intended to show other possibilities, becomes tiresome quickly. It feels more like a video game or a “Choose Your Own Adventure” book than a cohesive film. Each scenario starts from the same point, like restarting from a save point in a game, aiming for the best possible ending. This gimmick, though initially interesting, loses its charm as it progresses.

Moreover, the film’s frantic energy can be overwhelming. The fast-paced editing and the pounding techno soundtrack give it an ADHD-like quality. This isn’t necessarily bad, but it makes it hard to connect with the characters. Lola’s constant running leaves little room for emotional depth or character development.

Additionally, the dialogue and interactions often feel superficial. While Lola’s determination is admirable, the repeated plotlines strip away the story’s emotional weight. We see different fates for the characters, but none feel meaningful or impactful.

Overall, Run Lola Run is a film that tries to be innovative but becomes more confusing than captivating. Its ADHD-like pace and repetitive structure make it feel more like a game than a movie. While the visual style is commendable, it can’t compensate for the lack of emotional and narrative depth. If you’re looking for a film that challenges traditional storytelling, Run Lola Run might intrigue you. However, be prepared for a ride that’s more exhausting than enlightening.

Movie Review: 3/5 atoms

Video

Run Lola Run is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The film combines 35mm shots, Handycam video footage, and hand-drawn animation, creating various visual styles. Thankfully, the 4K disc impressively handles these transitions, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. Dolby Vision enhances colors, richness, definition, and black and white levels. Thus, shadows are impressive, and vibrant colors, especially reds, yellows, and greens, stand out without issues in saturation. The hand-drawn animation becomes smoother and more detailed, while modern footage has fine details.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Run Lola Run is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a German 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The German 5.1 DTS-HD track from the previous Blu-ray has been carried over, and it’s fantastic. The music and score have a strong presence, almost becoming a character. The sound effects, including the clock-ticking, are unique and impactful, filling the room and enhancing the experience. The audio feels loud, free, and fun when you listen to Run Lola Run. The sound captures a 360-degree presence in your viewing space, with good power in sound travel. The rear channels significantly contribute to engaging you with fun and dynamic sounds. The ambiance captures off-screen activity impressively. Music and sound effects, especially the iconic electronic drops, are punchy on the low end and have great separation in the surrounds, allowing sound to move around the field. But what truly stands out is the clear and crisp vocals, ensuring you catch every word.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Run Lola Run has the following bonus features on the UHD Blu-ray disc:

Making-Of

Still Running

Believe Music Video

Commentary with Tom Tykwer and Editor Mathilde Bonnefoy

Commentary with Tom Tykwer and Franka Potente

Features Assessment

The ‘Making-Of’ featurette delves into the unique aspects of the film’s production, offering a fascinating look at the story, style, and structure. It tackles the challenge of transforming a seemingly unsuitable concept into a feature-length film and delves into the performances, aesthetics, and more. This segment, presented in German with English subtitles, is a treasure trove for film enthusiasts.

The new commentary by Tykwer and editor Mathilde Bonnefoy is not just informative but also highly entertaining. They delve into the technical aspects of editing in great detail, providing a unique perspective. Other legacy features, such as the audio commentary with Tykwer and star Franka Potente, are equally engaging. Their commentary is filled with insights and trivia about the film’s production.

‘Still Running’ is a valuable addition that complements the ‘Making-Of’ featurette. Sony has put together a behind-the-scenes documentary with interviews from Tykwer and Potente. This documentary is not only informative but also entertaining, making it a must-see for film fans who want a deeper understanding of the film’s creation. The ‘Believe Music Video’ features Franka Potente performing a track from the film, adding a musical touch to the extras.

Special Features Review: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Run Lola Run is a film that thrives on chaos and a frantic pace. Unfortunately, this unique style may be more confusing than captivating for some viewers. The video presentation offers vibrant colors and impressive visuals, while the audio track delivers immersive and precise sound. Lastly, the special features, such as the ‘Making-Of’ and commentaries, provide valuable insights and enjoyable extras, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Run Lola Run hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on July 30th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.