DÌDI (弟弟) Review – Life’s Unpredictable, but in the End, It’s Right

Dìdi, a term of endearment in Mandarin, is not just a film but a tender and authentic portrayal of adolescence. It beautifully captures the essence of growing up, following the journey of 13-year-old Chris, affectionately known as Wang Wang, as he navigates the final summer before high school in 2008. Chris learns valuable life lessons through his adventures about skating, flirting, and understanding his mother.

Not to mention, Dìdi excels in its observational approach, showcasing Chris’s interactions and missteps in a way that feels all too familiar. Chris’ daily life is filled with relatable misadventures. He films his friends Fahad and Soup doing silly stunts, captures older kids skateboarding, and tries to fit in with various social groups. The meticulous attention to detail in setting the scene in the 2008 Internet era, featuring early Facebook, YouTube, AIM, and MySpace, grounds the film in its period and enhances the relatability of Chris’s journey.

The film’s natural dialogue and depiction of early social media’s influence resonate deeply—evoking a sense of nostalgia and reflection in the audience. The portrayal of Facebook and MySpace underscores how these platforms shaped young minds and social interactions, often leading to misunderstandings and awkward moments. Chris’s awkward crush on Madi and his efforts to impress her, including pretending to like certain movies, perfectly captures the anxieties of a first crush.

At home, Chris faces familial tensions. He frequently clashes with his college-bound sister, Vivian, and becomes increasingly distant from his mother, Chungsing. Their arguments, filled with teenage angst and sibling rivalry, are all too familiar. The strained relationship with his mother stems from deeper issues, including his father’s absence and the overbearing presence of his grandmother, Nai Nai. These dynamics add depth and highlight the complexity of family relationships.

While Chris’s behavior can sometimes be grating, Dìdi is a heartfelt exploration of adolescence that captures the universal challenges of growing up.

As the story unfolds, it delves deeper into family drama, which, while sometimes predictable, remains touching and engaging. One memorable scene shows Chris losing focus while filming skateboarding tricks, accidentally capturing blurry footage of the ground. This is a powerful metaphor for the confusion and chaos of teenage life, especially during the early days of social media. The film’s emotional depth will surely resonate with the audience.

However, Chris’ journey, while relatable, does highlight some less appealing aspects of his character. His frequent acting out and sometimes irritating behavior can make it challenging for viewers to fully empathize with him. Though his struggles are understandable, his lack of redeeming qualities during these outbursts might distance some audiences. Yet, this portrayal adds a layer of realism, reflecting teenage years’ often messy and imperfect nature.

Overall, Dìdi is a heartfelt exploration of adolescence that captures the universal challenges of growing up, layered with the unique experiences of a Taiwanese American boy. The film is both a nostalgic look at 2008 and a timeless portrayal of the journey to self-discovery. While Chris’s behavior can sometimes be grating, it is a realistic portrayal of teenage imperfections. Whether you experienced the early days of social media or are navigating adolescence now, Dìdi offers a relatable and moving story for all ages.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms

Dìdi is now playing in select theaters, everywhere August 16th.