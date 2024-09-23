Rogue Voice Actor Lenore Zann on Gambit, Her New Book, Dating Celebrities & Meeting Steven Spielberg

Lenore Zann is known for voicing Rogue in the X-Men animated series, and in X-Men ’97, many fans were shocked about the events involving Rogue and Gambit. In her new book, Lenore Zann: A Rogue’s Tale, her early life is detailed from her upbringing in Australia to her passion for acting on the stage, TV and film. Zann also discusses dating celebrities when she was younger and meeting Steven Spielberg for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Remy LeBeau and Rogue are two popular X-Men superheroes and have had on-again, off-again relationships. In the first season of X-Men ’97, their relationship was put to the test with the appearance of Magneto, who has taken over as the leader of the mutant superhero team.

“I think that Remy, Gambit, is her soulmate – is Rogue’s soulmate,” Zann tells Nerd Reactor. “And you know, in season one, in episode five, when I have that dance with Magneto, and I’ve told Remy that I’ve decided I’m going to go with Magneto to try and create a better world for mutants. And because she, you know, she can be touched by Magneto, which you can’t blame a woman for wanting to have that. But once she has it, she realizes, and she says verbally, she kisses him, and she says, ‘Thanks for the dance, sugar. But Remy was right, some things are deeper than skin.”

Zann portrayed Marilyn Monroe in a rock opera called Hey Marilyn! when she was 19 and got to play as her again over the years. As someone who portrayed a sex goddess and had a lot of sexual energy, she talks about who she had romantic relationships with.

“Keanu, Louis Gossett Jr, Andy Gibb, who is the younger brother of the Bee Gees,” Zann said about who she has dated. “I mean, yeah, I’ve had a life. I’ve lived. And you know, when you’re in your 20s, you know, you’ve got a lot of energy there, and a lot of sexual energy there. And I was never really afraid. I mean, I played Marilyn Monroe at the age of 19, you know, this great sex goddess.”

Thanks to her role as Marilyn, Zann caught the attention of Steven Spielberg, who was looking for someone to play Wilie Scott in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Ultimately, Kate Capshaw got the part, but Spielberg helped Zann with getting cast for another project.

“And we, I guess we had shown our pictures and the reel to some casting people who must have then contacted Steven Spielberg, who was looking for someone who could play a cabaret singer, sexy kind of cabaret singer in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Zann said. “And so we were sitting at the Polo Lounge, having, you know, afternoon cocktails in their afternoon cocktail hour. And I hear my name called over the loudspeaker or whatever to pick up a phone at your booth.

“‘Ms, Zann, there’s a phone call for you.’ We picked up the phone, and it was the roommate of my agent’s friend, saying, ‘Hey, Steven Spielberg’s office just called and they want to meet Lenore.’ And we were like, we thought he was joking, but he wasn’t. He was serious, and they wanted to meet me that afternoon. So we just hightailed it over to the lot, and I went up the stairs and ran into Mel Gibson coming down, and Sly Stallone was coming out of the office room after a meeting. I was just like, amazed, you know, not star-struck, but just, ‘Wow, this is how it all happens.’

“And then I spent about a good hour with Steven Spielberg, chatting about things in life and my work so far. I mean, I was only 20, showed him the pictures of me as Marilyn and stuff like that he’s already seen the reel which is why he wanted to meet me. I didn’t get the part, but I noticed that Kate Capshaw was wearing a red sequined dress in the scenes, which was the same kind of dress that I wearing in those pictures, which I thought was interesting. But I didn’t get that part, and then she ended up marrying him, but he did then tell these other casting directors about me, and then they had me go to New York and do a screen test for a TV series called Love Sydney, which I got. And then it was taken away at the 11th hour because they had to rewrite the script, which I talked about in the book as well.”

Published by Nimbus Publishing, Lenore Zann: A Rogue’s Tale is now available to pre-order on Amazon.