Body Double – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

Body Double is a film that ultimately tries too hard to be a modern-day Hitchcock thriller but falls short in nearly every aspect. While the premise may seem intriguing at first glance, with its voyeuristic undertones and suspenseful setup, the movie quickly descends into an awkward blend of absurdity and implausibility.

Although Body Double borrows heavily from Hitchcock’s classics like Rear Window and Vertigo, it lacks the subtlety and nuance that made those films great. Hitchcock was a master at suspense and explored deeper psychological themes. De Palma’s approach, on the other hand, is far more heavy-handed and clumsy in its execution.

For example, Jake’s voyeurism in Body Double feels forced. His evolution from a peeping tom to a stalker is handled in a heavy-handed way rather than an introspective exploration of desire and morality. Plus, the movie treats these actions as justified or even heroic, which is untrue. The movie’s attempt to incorporate the film and porn industry into the storyline also feels forced. It adds nothing meaningful to the plot and makes the entire narrative feel stretched thin.

Furthermore, Body Double‘s technical achievements only emphasize its flaws. Although the musical score is fantastic, some of the score placement is distractingly out of place. At one point, it shifts from an eerie, tense musical piece to an over-the-top romance in seconds. Not to mention, De Palma’s use of sweeping camera movements ends up feeling laughably overblown.

Overall, Body Double fails to manage too many ideas and becomes a jumbled mess, which is a shame because this Hitchcock homage could’ve been great under De Palma’s direction. Unfortunately, sometimes, he can get too carried away if no one can hold him back. Instead of a suspenseful thriller, we end up with a film that’s neither thrilling nor particularly smart.

Movie Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Video

Body Double is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The high-contrast cinematography offers vibrant highlights, though the darkest areas tend to lose significant detail in low-light scenes. At the same time, colors appear natural and have a warm tint that reflects the Los Angeles setting. Despite the film’s age, details are impressively crisp; every feathered strand of hair is sharply defined in close-ups or broader shots. However, the uniform presence of heavy film grain is noticeable throughout, which may distract some viewers.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

Body Double is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. While the sound effects often feel static and flat, the atmospheric elements stand out. These effects keep the surround channels active even when the mix is primarily front-loaded. Pino Donaggio’s score is also a highlight. It comes through loud and clear in all channels, adding some much-needed depth to the sound mix. Not to mention, Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s iconic “Relax” sounds fantastic as well. The dialogue is heavily front-loaded and sounds crystal clear.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Body Double has no bonus features on the Ultra HD disc. However, you can find the following bonus features on the HD Blu-ray disc:

Featurettes The Seduction The Setup The Mystery The Controversy

EPK Interviews Brian De Palma Craig Wasson Melanie Griffith

Frankie Goes to Hollywood “Relax” Music Video

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

Features Assessment

The newly included EPK interviews feature Brian De Palma and stars Craig Wasson and Melanie Griffith. It’s not the most gripping of features, but it’s nice that they gave us these interviews to watch.

As for the legacy features, in The Seduction, director Brian De Palma explains how the setting for the original story of Body Double was in New York City. He shares an amusing anecdote about hiring a genuine porn star, likely Linda Shaw, to perform the nude scenes. However, the actress struggled with the dancing, so Melanie Griffith did her own nude scenes. De Palma also discusses the casting process, with the main actors reflecting on their experiences.

In The Setup, De Palma explains his approach to setting up scenes. He discusses selecting locations and costumes, choreographing action, and choosing camera angles. The actors also praise his attention to detail. The Mystery dives into how the suspenseful story unfolds, focusing on the techniques used to create confusion and enhance tension.

Finally, The Controversy covers the backlash De Palma and Body Double faced upon release. He was accused of misogyny, copying Hitchcock, and being overly violent. De Palma notes that Body Double and Scarface, both heavily criticized at the time, have become two of his most popular films, and he feels vindicated by their lasting impact.

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released a special steelbook edition for the UHD release of Body Double. This glossy finish steelbook features the film’s theatrical poster on the front (as seen above) and a designed image of Holly Body in the back. Inside, the steelbook features a stylish look at Jake and Holly.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Body Double tries to honor Hitchcock but fails with its heavy-handed plot and outdated themes. The video transfer features bright colors and precise detail. Still, it lacks shadow detail and has heavy grain, which may bother some viewers. The Atmos mix has clear dialogue and a strong score, but the mix doesn’t have the expected immersion for an Atmos mix. The special features provide valuable insights from De Palma and the cast, but the new EPK interviews are nothing special.

Overall Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Body Double hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 24th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.