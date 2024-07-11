Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to Have SDCC Experience, Panel and Signing

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes did well at the box office with a worldwide gross of over $394 million. The film had a fresh Rotten Tomatoes Score of 80% with theatre audiences giving it a B according to CinemaScore. The excitement for the franchise continues when the apes descend upon San Diego Comic-Con this month. The Forbidden Zone will be brought to life as fans embark on an adventure at the new Planet of the Apes Experience.

Enter The Forbidden Zone! The Planet of the Apes Experience is an immersive exhibition with costumes, comics, props, and more from the Planet of the Apes series. In addition, there will be a panel and signing where fans will have opportunities to engage with the filmmakers, artists and talent that created the film.

Check out the details below:

Enter The Forbidden Zone! The Planet of the Apes Experience

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 – Sunday, July 28 | 10 am-7 pm daily; 10 am-2 pm (Sunday only)

WHAT: Dive into six decades of one of the world’s most popular and thought-provoking franchises with this immersive exhibition of costumes, comics, props, and so much more from the beloved Planet of The Apes series. Go behind the scenes on the latest hit film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and re-live some of the best moments and most compelling characters that have graced both page and screen since the dramatic cinematic debut of Planet of the Apes in 1968.

WHERE: San Diego Wine & Culinary Center (across the street from the Convention Ctr)

200 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego

Unveiling the VFX Magic: 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Panel

WHEN: Thursday, July 25 | 1:45 pm

WHAT: Delve into the technical and human elements that created the visual effects masterpiece – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – with some of the best VFX talent in the business! Join lead cast members Freya Allen (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Strain), Owen Teague (It & It Chapter Two, The Stand) and Peter Macon (The Orville, Family Guy) alongside Halon Entertainment visualization supervisor Casey Pyke (The Batman, The Suicide Squad), Wētā FX visual effects supervisor Erik Winquist (Avatar, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and one of the film’s editors, Dan Zimmerman (The Christmas Chronicles, The Maze Runner franchise), as they unveil the VFX magic behind the majestic beasts and battles in bringing director Wes Ball’s vision to life.

WHERE: Room 6A

Artist Dylan Cole Poster Signing

There are two opportunities to meet SteelBook artist, Academy Award-nominated Dylan Cole and get an exclusive Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes SDCC poster signed.

WHEN: Friday, July 26 | 11:00 am

WHERE: San Diego Wine & Culinary Center (across the street from the Convention Center)

200 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego

WHEN: Friday, July 26 | 3:00 pm

WHERE: On the SDCC Show Floor @ the Disney+/Hulu Booth #3529

20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now available via digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home), and arrives on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on August 27.

Featured image: (L-R): Raka (played by Peter Macon), Noa (played by Owen Teague) , and Freya Allan as Nova in 20th Century Studios’ Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.