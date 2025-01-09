Rich Ting on Breaking Stereotypes and the Humanity of Law Enforcement in Prime Video’s On Call

On Call is the new series from Prime Video that follows officers in Long Beach, CA. To immerse viewers into the world, the creative team utilizes dash cams, bodycams and more in addition to traditional filming. It stars Toian Bellisario as veteran officer Traci Harmon, Brandon Larracuente as rookie Alex Diaz, Lori Loughlin as Lt Bishop and Eriq La Salle as Sgt Lasman.

Joining the cast is Rich Ting, who portrays Sergeant Koyama. The actor can recently be seen in Tulsa King, and in On Call, he is a tough-as-nails cop who helps out Harmon.

Ting on the versatility in roles including Tulsa King and On Call:

“Only in Hollywood can I go from drug lord to crime stopper, right in the matter of a couple months. It’s just always a privilege to be able to play these different characters. I don’t know if there’s so much more freedom on villain versus, let’s say, protagonist, right? But, you know, I just enjoy the variety, and I’m just blessed to not be typecast. I think that’s the biggest thing for me, personally, and for my team.”

On preparing for the role of Sergeant Koyama:

“As an actor, you know, the craft is to really, you know, to really bring that energy and that maturity and that ambiance to the camera from the very first time you meet me. So it was very important for me to get these subtleties and to get these, you know, micro-moments that I picked up from the officers that I was with.”

On the humanity of law enforcement:

“And the one thing I wanted to show is Koyama is a normal person. He’s a big brother, he’s a husband, he’s an advocate, he’s a teacher, he’s a mentor. At the same time, when it’s game time, he’s got to put on that face; he’s got to put on that shield.”

On representation and cultural accuracy:

“I just really appreciate the sensitivity and awareness to the multiculturalism, being someone of color, especially of Asian descent. We don’t usually get those opportunities to showcase our culture on these shows.”

About On Call

Synopsis: On Call is an adrenalized and visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Incorporating a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage to create a captivating cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community.

The series stars Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) as hard-charging but protective veteran officer “Traci Harmon,” who struggles to find her place in the department while training the next generation of officers. Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor) stars as “Alex Diaz,” an ambitious rookie who grapples with holding onto his optimistic outlook as he realizes the challenges he’ll face in today’s climate.

Additional cast includes Eriq La Salle (ER, Logan) as “Sergeant Lasman,” who also serves as an executive producer on the series and directed multiple episodes, Lori Loughlin (Fuller House) as “Lieutenant Bishop,” and Rich Ting as “Sergeant Koyama” (Tulsa King).

Dick Wolf (Law & Order, Chicago, FBI-branded series), Tim Walsh (Chicago P.D., Hightown, Night Stalker), Elliot Wolf (Dark Woods, Hunted), Eriq LaSalle (former EP/Director Chicago P.D.), and Peter Jankowski are executive producers. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Wolf Entertainment.

Featured image: Rich Ting Tyso Koyama in On Call Photo Credit – Elizabeth ‘Liz-Morris