Here’s the Full Cast of Until Dawn Film: Peter Stormare, Maia Mitchell, Ella Rubin and More

Until Dawn, the 2015 PlayStation horror game from Supermassive Games, is finally getting a live-action film. Sony Pictures has brought on board David F. Sandberg (Lights Out, Annabelle: Creation, Shazam) as the director and Gary Dauberman (Annabelle, It, The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) as the writer/producer.

The video game is known for having an autosave feature where you will have to live with your choices that determines the lives of the playable characters. The movie, however, will be inspired by video games where your characters can come back to life after dying… because video games. It’ll be a new story and characters that will expand the Until Dawn universe.

Meet the Cast of Until Dawn

Ella Rubin as Clover

Ella Rubin portrays Clover, who ventures out into a remote valley to uncover the mystery behind her sister’s disappearance. Her backstory is inspired by the Until Dawn video game where Josh, played by Rami Malek, loses his two sisters a year ago.

Rubin is known for her role in in Netflix’s The Chair and Hulu’s The Girl from Plainville. She can be seen in the upcoming Netflix movie, Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Michael Cimino as Max

Max is played by Michael Cimino, a singer and actor known for his roles in Hulu’s Love, Victor; Annabelle Comes Home and Never Have I Ever. You can check out his music video, “I’m Somewhere Out There.”

Odessa A’zion as Nina

Nina is portrayed by Odessa A’zion. She is known for her roles in CBS’ Fam and Netflix’s Grand Army. She is also in 2022’s Hellraiser, The Inhabitant, Sitting in Bars with Cake and Fresh Kills.

Ji-young Yoo as Megan

Megan, played by Ji-young Yoo, is part of the group who helps Clover on her journey. She can be seen in The Sky Is Everywhere, Prime Video’s Expats and Freaky Tales. She also did ADR work for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Belmont Cameli as Abel

Belmont Cameli plays Abel, and based on the unbutton Henley shirt, chain necklace and hairstyle, he’s probably the jock of the group, similar to the original video game’s Mike Munroe, played by Brett Dalton (Marvel’s Agents of Shield). If that’s the case, it’s not a far cry from his jock roles in 2020’s Saved by the Bell as Jamie Spano, the son of Dr. Jessica Spano (Elizabeth Berkley).

Maia Mitchell as Melanie

Maia Mitchell is Melanie, Clover’s sister. She went missing, and a year later, her sister goes on a mission to find out what happened to her.

Mitchell is known for her role in Teen Beach Movie, Good Trouble, The Fosters and more.

Peter Stormare as Hill

Peter Stormare portrayed Dr. Hill in the original video game, and he’ll be back in the movie as a different character. In the video game, he’s a psychiatrist with a chilling demeanor, asking creepy questions as players progress through the game. In the film, it looks like he’ll be playing the role of a local. Will he be a friend or foe?

About Until Dawn

Synopsis: One year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappeared, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the nightmare again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

The film is directed by David F. Sandberg and written by Blair Butler and Gary Dauberman. It’s based on the PlayStation Studios video game.

It’s produced by Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, David F. Sandberg, Lotta Losten, Roy Lee, Gary Dauberman and Mia Maniscalco. Executive producers are Charles Miller and Hermen Hulst.

The film stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell and Peter Stormare.

No release date has been revealed yet.