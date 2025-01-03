Josh Lawson on NBC’s St. Denis Medical Christmas Special: ‘It’s My First-Ever Christmas Episode’

St. Denis Medical is the new NBC series that’s a mix between Superstore and ER, and it’s fitting since the creative team of the medical mockumentary sitcom is also behind Superstore. The series stars Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce, an executive director at St. Denis Medical; Allison Tolman as Alex, the empathic nurse; Kahyun as Serena, the self-assured nurse; and David Alan Grier as Ron, the grouchy emergency physician. Joining them is Josh Lawson as Bruce, a confident and cocky trauma surgeon.

Even though the doctors and nurses are saving lives, they are still human and will have to deal with each other. In the episode “A Peanut and Caramel-Filled Miracle,” Bruce is in a petty rivalry with Ron as they battle for the last candy bar at the hospital.

“[Kahyun] is the snack-centric actor in our ensemble, for sure,” Lawson jokes to Nerd Reactor. “I haven’t actually measured, but I think she’s thinking about snacks 80% of the time.”

Every sitcom needs a good old-fashioned Christmas special, and St. Denis Medical gave audiences one with its own twisted humor in the episode “Ho-Ho-Hollo,” which aired on December 17, 2024.

“It’s somewhat of a romantic storyline where a well-meaning fiance-to-be comes in with, unfortunately, a certain part of him caught in an engagement ring,” Lawson explained. “And lucky for him, it’s Bruce to the rescue. I gotta say, it’s my first-ever Christmas episode that I’ve ever shot. So that was a real thrill for me to do a Christmas special because I love them. It was brilliant. I was tickled by it.”

Lawson reprises his role as Kano in Mortal Kombat 2, and having a hospital like St. Denis Medical would be beneficial to a deadly tournament.

“I think Bruce would certainly think he is more than capable of joining the Mortal Kombat realm and fighting in any tournament against any combatant,” Lawson said. “I don’t think Bruce would, for a second, second guess his ability. What would his superpower be? Oh, God, every superpower I think he would, yeah. I mean, I wonder if there are any similarities, really, between Kano and Bruce. Confidence, I suppose, something I happen to lack. So it’s nice to be able to exercise it on screen.”

Synopsis: St. Denis Medical — This mockumentary follows an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while keeping it all together.

The show is created by the Superstore team of Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin.

St. Denis Medical premieres on NBC on November 12, 2024, and the next day on Peacock.

