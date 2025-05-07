Renovate… or Be Haunted?! Haunted House Renovator Review

Haunted House Renovator is a simulation game developed by Image power, a Polish company which uses Unreal Engine 4. The concept of the game is to restore haunted houses to a usable state. This includes not only fixing the place up physically and aesthetically, but also dealing with any unwanted ghostly inhabitants.

When you first enter the game, your new house will need repairs. This includes picking up any remaining trash, destroying or replacing any damaged furniture, replacing or repairing the floors/walls/ceilings and restoring power. The graphics in the game are amazing, there are music and constant ghostly noises, making the atmosphere very immersive.

I have to say, this game feels very overwhelming right out of the gate though. There’s not much of a tutorial on how to do things other than a list of objectives, a few pop ups with some information and a quest log. There is a tool bar with all the available tools you’ll need. This includes a floor cleaner, the ability to move objects, clean objects, pick up objects, break down objects, fix objects, change wallpaper, and repair objects. There’s also a camera to photograph any haunted activity as well as a shopping cart where you can purchase new items to decorate your newfound home.

I love the concept of this game, renovating a home and exterminating haunted apparitions. The more you clean and fix, the more money you’ll acquire in order to keep renovating. However, there’s so much to do in the game right away with little direction that I felt overloaded. This includes the tasks you’ll need to do in the quest log to the skill tree for your tools, as well as trying to figure out how to handle any hauntings with a lack of guidance.

After you finish your initial home renovations and exterminators, there’s a map with other properties that are in need of your assistance. Like most simulation games, it’s a repetition of the previous location with a few different elements.

I did run into a couple minor bugs here and there, such as a carpet floating above the floor until it was moved or things would fall off of walls while interacting with another object. Maybe they were ghosts!

Overall, I think the game has a lot of potential and it is fun just a bit confusing and a lot right from the start instead of easing you into the game.

Haunted House Renovator is available on Steam.