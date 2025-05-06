What Is Samsung Onyx? The Ultra-Crisp Movie Screen You Didn’t Know Existed

You walk into a movie theater. The lights dim. The previews roll. And like clockwork, the faint hum of a projector kicks in from behind you. It’s been the rhythm of cinema for decades. But what if that familiar flicker of light was no longer necessary? What if, instead, the screen itself did all the heavy lifting? That’s where Samsung Onyx comes in.

Simply put, the Samsung Onyx is a giant, cinema-grade LED screen, like the premium TV hanging in your living room. However, it is much bigger and brighter and designed for theatrical spaces. But here’s the kicker: there’s no projector involved. The screen is self-illuminating, meaning every pixel lights itself up with precision. The result? Deeper blacks, sharper contrast, and an image that feels shockingly crisp and dimensional.

So… why haven’t more people heard of it?

That’s a fair question. Samsung Onyx has been quietly rolling out across select theaters worldwide, already making its mark in standout venues like Star Cinema Grill in Texas, Pathé Palace in Paris, the beautifully revamped Culver Theater in Los Angeles, and the soon-to-open LVL 11 Entertainment at Cannon Beach. These early adopters treat audiences to a cinema experience that feels more premium, modern, and frankly, eye-popping than anything projection can pull off.

And if you’re wondering how this looks in person? It’s stunning. I recently rewatched Thunderbolts* at the Culver Theater and the blacks are truly black—like, turn-the-lights-off black. Colors pop without looking overcooked. And because there’s no ambient light scatter from a projector, the image stays consistent edge to edge. It’s the clarity you don’t realize you’ve been missing until you see it alongside traditional projection.

But does this actually make the movie better?

In a word, yes. The Onyx screen supports 4K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and a wider color gamut, elevating visual storytelling—especially in visually driven genres like sci-fi, action, or animation. Because the screen can be brighter than traditional projection systems, it can better cut through ambient light, making it viable for multipurpose spaces or dine-in theaters.

What makes the Samsung Onyx different from other “premium” screens?

If you’ve experienced IMAX, Dolby Cinema, or other branded theater formats, you might wonder how Samsung Onyx stacks up. The difference is in the technology itself. While those formats still rely on high-end projectors, Onyx skips projection entirely. It’s more like going from printed photos to a retina display. Every pixel is pinpoint accurate, with no blur, dim corners, or loss of detail in shadows.

Another bonus: Onyx screens hold up remarkably well over time. Projector bulbs fade and need replacement, and alignment can drift. However, LED panels are built for consistency and longevity. That means sharper visuals, not just on opening night but years later.