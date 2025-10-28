Radhika Apte and Ken Leung on Justin Lin’s Last Days

Last Days is the recent film from director Justin Lin (Fast & Furious franchise, Star Trek Beyond). It’s based on the true story of John Allen Chau, a Christian missionary who was killed while trying to share his faith with the isolated tribe of North Sentinel Island.

Portraying the inspector trying to prevent Chau from entering the island is Radhika Apte, known for her roles in Padman and Badlapur and Netflix’s Sacred Games and Lust Stories.

“My job is done by the writing, mostly,” Apte tells Nerd Reactor. “But she is fighting a system that is just lethargic. It’s theatre, as she says. They are just putting out theatre, they are just performing, and they’re not really working. And she is an oddball in the whole station, and she wants to find John Chau. And it becomes quite quick, quite soon a personal journey. You find out why, obviously, for her. And so her passion is matched with John Chau’s passion.”

Lin has worked with professional drivers in the Fast & Furious franchise, and the comment about her driving meant a lot to her.

“Justin paid me a great compliment,” Apte said. “I had a small scene where he came to me and said I was the best driver he’s ever worked with. ‘Oh, wow!’ I thought that coming from Justin was incredible.”

Sky Yang portrays John Allen Chau, with Ken Leung playing the father. Their characters fight over Chau’s dedication to becoming a missionary.

“It’s about a boy’s dream and the dangers of inflexibility and extremism,” Leung explained. “I’m a father. I have a little boy. Okay. And so the parental relationship, all that stuff, hit very close to home for those reasons.”

“It’s so interpretable for different people,” Yang said. “And I think we were discussing earlier what’s so beautiful about what Justin has made is that really it is up to people to take what they want from it. And that’s the beautiful thing. When I was first starting on this journey with Justin, I didn’t expect to get nearly as close to the subject matter or as obsessed with the story. Everyone on it brought so much that it became something more than we thought it would.”

About Last Days

Synopsis: Based on a true story, Justin Lin’s Last Days follows 26-year-old John Allen Chau’s journey to fulfill his life’s mission. He embarks on a dangerous adventure across the globe to share his faith with the isolated tribe of North Sentinel Island, while a detective from the Andaman Islands races to stop him before he does harm to himself or the tribe.

The film is directed by Justin Lin and written by Ben Ripley and stars Sky Yang, Radhika Apte, Naveen Andrews, Ken Leung, Toby Wallace, and Ciara Bravo.

The movie was released on October 24, 2025.