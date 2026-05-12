Unreleased Legacy of Kain: Defiance Sequel – What Could Have Been

In 2024, we got Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Remastered, and fans have been itching for more of this vampiric tale. This year, in March, we finally got the Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remaster. The game was a fantastic love letter to action platformers of old with new mechanics. After beating the game and ending the battle between Raziel and Kain (spoilers on a 23-year-old story!), I took a chance to explore the menus. From lost levels to a history book of the land of Nosgoth, this game is jam-packed full of extras. There is even a comic book. But the real gem is the demo for an unreleased Legacy of Kain: Defiance sequel that would have continued Kain’s story.

This demo, also remastered, starts with a bit of info on the cancelled game. The story apparently focuses on Kain’s continuing quest to purify the Pillars of Nosgoth to heal the land once more. Also, it seems this game would have continued to focus on the demon beings known as Hylden, whom you faced in Defiance as both Raziel and Kain. These beings are a central theme in the Legacy of Kain story and are the reason the vampires are immortal yet sterile. Janos Audron, whom Raziel awoke in Defiance, is also mentioned as central to this story. All of these factors connect to the Pillars and how they were eventually corrupted.

Once that pop-up closes, you are free to explore this small slice of the beginning of the game. From what the pop-up states and the time I spent in this very short demo, I sensed this mountain pass was supposed to lead to some sort of entrance way to the Demon Realm. The enemies you fought to get to this portal were vampire hunters and Hylden, similar to those you fought in Defiance.

The themes of this unmade game certainly feel similar to those of Defiance. The difference is that you only have one protagonist in Kain. Since Raziel was absorbed into Kain at the end, with the Soul Reaver ultimately destroyed, it seems you are working towards restarting the cycle of the timeline by involving Janos, the keeper of the Soul Reaver. This is the sword that you wield as Raziel in Defiance, and it has a whole game named after it in the series.

The Legacy of Kain series focuses on a cyclical timeline. With what we know about this unreleased sequel, it seems Kain was working on breaking that timeline. If that is what this game could have been, perhaps the Legacy of Kain could have gotten some closure. Instead, we will never know what could have been.

After playing the remaster of Defiance, I could see a modern Legacy of Kain game being made that focuses on this. While the story repeating itself could open the door for some interesting alterations to each timeline, I think giving Kain and Nosgoth a chance to rest in peace could be something worth exploring. Defiance ends on a cliffhanger, and Kain wanders out into the world to continue his quest.