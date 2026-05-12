Out of the Park Baseball 27’s Advanced Stats Guide

The boys of summer are getting into full swing, and we are just over a month into the season. I have been checking out Out of the Park Baseball 27, and this year, they have added advanced sabermetric stats into the game. After playing the game for a bit, I thought it would be useful to create a simple guide that explains some of the stats. I will admit that I have learned a lot making this guide and probably will continue to learn. Is that not what life is all about? Please enjoy this simple guide that could help you understand some of the new statistics in this year’s edition of Out of the Park Baseball, now available on Steam or directly through their site.

All definitions are official definitions derived from using the Major League Baseball Glossary and Baseball Savant. All of these stat categories appear in the Advanced Stats tab of the player profile for their respective categories (hitter or pitcher).

BATTER AND PITCHER ADVANCED STATS (NEW)

1st Row

BIP – Balls in Play

GB/FB – Ground Balls to Fly Balls Ratio

LD% – Line Drive Rate

GB% – Ground Ball Rate

FB% – Fly Ball Rate

IFFB% – Infield Fly Ball Rate

HR/FB – Home Runs per Fly Ball rate

IFH% – Infield hit rate

BUH% – Bunt hit rate

Pull% – Rate the ball is pulled

Cent% – Rate ball is hit up the middle

Oppo% – Rate the ball is hit opposite field

Soft% – Rate ball is hit softly

Med% – Rate Ball is hit with average power

Hard% – Rate ball is hit hard (Exit Velocity equal or greater than 95 MPH)

2nd Row

AVG EV – Average Exit Velocity of hit balls

MAX EV – Highest exit velocity of hit balls

AVG LA – Average Launch Angle of hit balls

Barrels – How many balls are barreled. A barreled ball a ball must have an exit velocity of at least 98 mph and a launch angle between 26-30 degrees.

Barrel % – Percentage of hit balls in play that are barreled.

Hard Hit – Number of balls in play that are hit over 95 miles per hour

xBA – Expected Batting Average is the likelihood that a ball in play will fall in for a hit

xSLG – Expected Slugging Percentage is the expected rate at which the batter will slug the ball based weighted by each type of hit the player has tallies. The formula is (1B + 2Bx2 + 3Bx3 + HRx4)/AB)

wOBA (For some reason there is no tracking of this in OOTP 27 but including it for you stat nerds because it relates to the below stat) – Weighted On-Base Average is a look at what kind of hits (and walks) a player used to get on base rather than just if they did or not.

Determined via historical scoring data to get an average contribution to run production. This changes every season as new numbers are added to the data.

Home Run: Worth approximately 2.037 runs.

Triple: Worth approximately 1.252 runs.

Double: Worth approximately 1.252 runs.

Single: Worth approximately 0.882 runs.

Walk: Worth approximately 0.691 runs

Looking at those numbers, it can be stated that the average homerun is a 2-run homer.



xwOBA – Expected Weighted On-Base Average uses the same factors for each kind of hit.

Batter Only

HITTER STATS

BATTER STATS YOU MAY CONSIDER ADVANCED IN BATTING STATS TAB (OLD)

OPS+ – Adjusted On-Base Percentage + Slugging Percentage

WAR – Wins Above Replacement

To find these change the view of the Career Batting Stats or Batting Splits tabs of the Batting Stats of the player card.

wOBA – Weighted On-Base Average

ISO – Isolated Power

BABIP – Batting Average of Balls in Play

wRC+ – Adjusted Weighted Runs Created

WPA – Win Probability Added

UBR – Base Running Value

BsR – Total Baserunning Runs Value

Percentile Rankings (Batters)

Batted Balls

Batting RV – Batting Run Value – This is the odds that a run will score during his at bat. In this case Gunnar has a 23.5% chance of having a run score during his at bats. It also shows the percentile for this stat. (Gunnar Henderson in this simulated season was in the top 4% of batting run value)

Baserunning RV – Baserunning Run Value – This is the number of runs a player contributes when they are on base whether it is stealing bases or getting extra bases. In the case of Gunnar, when he was on base the Orioles were able to score 2.2 runs which puts him in the 90th percentile.

Fielding RV – Fielding Run Value – This number is the amount of runs a player’s defensive performance (all aspects of it including holding runners from stealing in Gunnar’s case.) contributes to the team. In this case, Gunnar, who is typically not great defensively, causes his team to actually lose 1.5 runs per his defensive action putting him in the low 38th percentile of fielders.

HR/FB – Home Runs per Fly Ball

Soft % – Percentage of balls in play that are hit under 95 MPH.

Solid % – Percentage of balls in play that are hit just under the definition of a barreled ball (See above for barreled ball definition)

Barrel% – Percentage of balls in play that are barreled. (See above for barreled ball definition)

Hard% – Percentage of balls in play that are hit over 95 MPH.

Avg EV – Average Exit Velocity

Max EV – Highest Exit Velocity achieved

Superstats

xBACON – Expected batting average on contacted balls

xSLGCON – Expected slugging percentage on contacted balls

xwOBACON – Expected Weighted On Base Percentage on contacted balls

xBA – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

xSLG – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

xwOBA – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

K% – Percentage of strikeouts in at bats

BB% Percentage of walks in at bats

SB% – Percentage of stolen base success

Pitch Value

Fastball RV – Run value on fastballs faced

Breaking RV – Run value on breaking balls faced

Offspeed RV – Run value on offspeed pitches faced

Whiff% – Rate at which batter swung and missed at pitches

O-Swing% – Rate at which batter swung at pitches outside the strike zone

Z-Swing% – Rate at which batter swung at pitches in the strike zone

Swing% – Rate at which batter swung at pitches thrown to him

O-Contact% – Rate at which batter made contact with pitches outside the strike zone

Z-Contact% – Rate at which batter made contact with pitches in the strike zone

Contact% – Rate at which batter made contact with pitches thrown to him

Batter Spray Chart

This shows where a batter has hit the ball. As you can see you can change what is shown. The legend contains:

GO (Groundout)

FO (Flyout)

SI (Single)

DO (Double)

TR (Triple)

HR (Home Run)

Pitcher Only

PITCHER STATS YOU MAY CONSIDER ADVANCED IN PITCHER STATS TAB (OLD)

BABIP – Batting Average of batters faced when they put the ball in play

ERA+ – Adjusted Earned Run Average – Earned Run Average that also takes into account ballpark factors. A full table of Ballpark Factors can be found here at Baseball Savant

WAR – (See definition above)

3rd Row in Advanced Stats

Pitches – Number of pitches thrown

O-Swing % – Percentage of pitches thrown outside the zone were swung at

Z-Swing % – Percentage of pitches thrown inside the zone were swung at

Swing% – Percentage of pitches thrown were swung at

OC% – Percentage of pitchers thrown outside the zone

ZC% – Percentage of pitches thrown inside the zone

Zone% – The ratio in percentage of balls thrown in the zone to balls thrown out of the zone

RV – Run Value

RV-FB – Run Value on Fastballs thrown

RV-BR – Run Value on Breaking Balls thrown

RV-OFF – Run Value on Off Speed Pitches thrown

Close% – Percentage of pitches thrown in a 2-strike count

Whiff% – Percentage of pitches thrown that resulted in a swing and miss

Chase% – Percentage of pitches thrown outside the zone that batters chased at

Percentile Rankings (Pitchers)

Batted Ball

GB% – Percentage of pitches hit that ended up as ground balls

GB/FB – Ground ball to Fly ball ratio on pitches hit

HR/FB – Homerun to Fly Ball ratio on pitches hit

Avg EV – Average exit velocity for balls hit

Soft % – Percentage of pitches thrown that were hit into play softly

Solid % – Percentage of pitches thrown that had solid contact made on them

Barrel % – Percentage of pitches thrown that were barreled

Hard % – Percentage of pitches thrown that were hit hard

Superstats

xERA

xBACON – Expected batting average on contacted balls

xSLGCON – Expected slugging percentage on contacted balls

xwOBACON – Expected Weighted On Base Percentage on contacted balls

xBA – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

xSLG – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

xwOBA – See definition in Batter Advanced Stats (New) Section

K/BB

K% – Percentage of strikeouts in at bats

BB% Percentage of walks in at bats

Pitch Result

See other definitions in Pitcher 3rd Row of Advanced Stats except for Contact %, which can be found in the Batter’s Pitch Value Section.

Pitch Type

Pitching RV – Pitching Run Value – Avg number of runs a pitcher prevented based on his pitching

Fastball RV – Fastball Run Value – Avg number of runs a pitcher prevents when throwing a fastball

Breaking RV – Breaking Run Value – Avg number of runs a pitcher prevents when throwing a breaking ball

Offspeed RV – Offspeed Run Value – Avg number of runs a pitcher prevents when throwing an offspeed pitch

All Fastball% – Percentage of any type of fastball thrown

Breaking% – Percentage breaking balls are thrown

All Offspeed% – Percentage of any type of offspeed pitch thrown

FB Velo – Average Fastball Velocity

Pitch Usage Chart

This shows the percentage of pitches the pitcher used.

If anything is missing from this guide that you feel should be added, please contact me on X at @darthpyrin.