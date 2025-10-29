Music Puzzler Lumines Arise Is Shaping to Be One Hell of a Trip

Lumines Arise is the newest game in the Lumines series from Enhance and Monstars Inc, the teams behind Tetris Effect: Connected. With their background already in puzzle games with crazy visuals, Lumines Arise is right up their alley. Set to release on November 11th, I had the chance to play a preview build of the game. It took me on quite a ride both visually and aurally.

Disclaimer: This article is based on a preview build of the game. This preview only covers single player.

On a ‘Journey’

The single-player mode has nine areas to play through. Each area has multiple stages, and these stages get more difficult as you go along. If you have never played a Lumines game, the object is to make as many 2×2 squares as possible. Once you hit the goal, the next stage begins.

The visuals are incredible and will take your eyes on a rollercoaster ride. The music does a great job transitioning as you move into a new stage in the given area. There are no intermissions until an area is fully completed, and the action is non-stop.

Each stage uses different visuals for the pieces. At times, you feel like you are in a dance club, while at others, it could feel like you are wandering through the rainforest. Not only does the music immerse you into the stage, but there are often detriments that can affect your vision, reflexes, and overall interaction with the stage. I have to admit, I was not ready for some of these, and they definitely add to the fun and challenge of the game.

Other Modes & Mechanics

Lumines Arise will be a game you can enjoy in many different ways. Of course, there will be the single-player Journey, and once you complete that, you will be able to access the Missions mode. There is also a playlist mode that will let you play stages you have completed in any order you want. I am really glad the developers added this last mode since there were some stages and songs that I really enjoyed more than others. These are stages I could see myself going back and playing.

Another cool feature in the game is being able to customize your Loomii. As you play, you earn currency called Pon. You use Pon in the Loomii-Pon, and every 300 Pon unlocks something new for your Loomii. These range from nameplates to heads.

A Futuristic Retro Experience

I grew up playing Tetris in the ’80s and ’90s and still play it on occasion, yet I had never experienced anything like Lumines Arise in all my years of gaming. I often found myself “oohing” and “aahing” at the way the game presented itself. Much like other games in the genre, like Tetris, Dr. Mario, and others, Lumines Arise checks all the boxes for this type of experience. If you are a gamer who likes challenging puzzle games and some good heavy beats, then this is one you will want to check out.

Lumines Arise drops on Steam and PlayStation 5 on November 11, 2025.

