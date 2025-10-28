Oded Fehr Talks About The Mummy, House of David and Star Trek: Discovery

Oded Fehr can be seen currently in Prime Video’s House of David Season 2 as Abner, the commander-in-chief of King Saul’s army. For the Trekkies out there, he can be seen recently as Admiral Charles Vance in Star Trek: Discovery.

Fehr’s role in 1999’s The Mummy is beloved by many fans. During the filming of the second season of House of David, it reminded the actor of playing Ardeth Bay in the film starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

‘It’s funny that you mentioned The Mummy because it was so, so many years ago,” Fehr replied to Nerd Reactor. “Still a very much loved movie. But the funny thing is, all of a sudden, finding myself for the first time after, I think it’s been 25 years, that I’m wearing these kinds of garbs, and I’m riding a horse again. We were doing rearing on the horse, and I have a picture of me on The Mummy rearing on the horse. So it was kind of familiar, you know, ‘Oh, I’ve done this before. I’ve been here. I remember this.’ So that’s actually been very lovely. There’s a lot of déjà vu with doing House of David and The Mummy.”

The second season of House of David has the title character becoming a celebrity after defeating Goliath. The war is far from over, and King Saul is continuing down a path that will be his end.

“It’s been interesting this season,” Fehr said. “As it progresses, it’s kind of nice to have this guy, who is just trying to hold it together. But at the beginning of the season, Saul seems like he’s come back to himself and things are good. We win the war, and we have a hero in David that everybody loves, and because of that, everybody loves Saul.

“Life seems incredibly good. And then of course, Saul keeps destroying everything, slowly eroding everything. It’s great fun playing this character who’s trying to keep it together, and then starting to realize maybe this is going too far, starting to think about himself a little bit more.”

With Star Trek: Discovery over, this doesn’t mean it’s the end for Admiral Vance. He will return in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

“Discovery has been such a blessing, and obviously, my character of Admiral Vance is moving on to Starfleet Academy, which is going to air in the beginning of 2026,” the actor revealed. “That’s been really amazing. I’m a big Trekkie as a kid. The hope of a world where we all live in peace and equality and travel to new worlds to find new planets, new civilizations – it was such an amazing kind of dream for me. And I think I’m definitely a kind of a Trekkie nerd in that respect. And all of a sudden having the opportunity to be on Star Trek was amazing.”

The Star Trek theme is one of the most iconic television themes out there, and Fehr was filled with joy when he did an ADR session.

“There was one time I was doing ADR, voice recording for it,” he explained. “The scene was right after the theme music, the opening theme music. And just to hear those sounds, that famous Star Trek sound, and the ship disappearing, and then you hear my voice. It’s like, ‘Oh my God, that was just one of the best moments of my life.'”

About House of David



Series synopsis: House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. Season one captivated over 44 million viewers worldwide, premiering in the top 10 new series debuts in the U.S. to date, and reached #1 on Prime Video in the U.S

Season 2 synopsis: In Season 2 of House of David, Israel nears collapse as Saul’s reign falters. David rises from shepherd to warrior, caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. As families fracture, forbidden loves spark, and alliances shift, faith and power collide in a struggle that will decide Israel’s future.

House of David Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.