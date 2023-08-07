Pluto TV Hosts Free Movies at Vidiots Theater this Weekend Including First Blood, Freak Friday

Vidiots has reopened this year in Los Angeles, and the non-profit video store and independent theater has been home to many exciting events since then. Pluto TV, the free streaming television service, is hosting a free movie weekend (August 12-13) at the venue to help support independent theaters. Films during the free weekend include Rambo: First Blood, Attack the Block, Freaky Friday, and more.

Six different films will be available for free while tickets are available, so get them before they’re gone. These will include complimentary Pluto TV swag and popcorn. You can check out the films and get the tickets below:

https://vidiotsfoundation.org/film-series/plutotvfreemovieweekend/

Vidiots is located at 4884 Eagle Rock Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041. Here’s the list of showtimes for the free movie weekend:

Saturday, August 12

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Saturday, August 12: 2 pm

Attack the Block

Saturday, August 12: 4:30 pm

A View to a Kill

Saturday, August 12: 7 pm

Sunday, August 13

Freaky Friday

Sunday, August 13: 12:45 pm

La Dolce Vita

Sunday, August 13: 3:15 pm

First Blood