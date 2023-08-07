Merchoid has plenty of merchandise for gamers ranging from clocks to socks. Diablo fans can represent with the Diablo IV Hell Crew Socks and The Legend of Zelda fans can check the time with the Master Sword & Hylian Shield Wall Clock. With Mortal Kombat 1 coming out later this year, I’m very much looking forward to a new world ruled by the now-powerful god, Liu Kang, and I just had to get my hands on the Mortal Kombat: Sub-Zero 8-inch Cable Guy Phone and Controller Holder.

The Sub-Zero controller holder features the cool kombatant with his ice-cold stare. His two hands are lifted up in a carrying position to hold your controllers or mobile phone. It’s a fun display featuring a deadly fighter who is now tasked with holding a controller or mobile device. It also includes a type C USB charging cable.

Credit: Nerd Reactor

The merchandise is great for phones since it also acts as a stand for watching videos. And with the phone sitting horizontally or vertically, the charging cable won’t get in the way.

Sub-Zero also looks cool holding video game controllers. However, controllers with a charging port on top will look tacky if you’re charging it since it will cover his face. That means controllers made for the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 4 and 5 will be affected. If you still want to use the holder for controllers, I recommend just displaying a fully charged one.

Credit: Nerd Reactor

Sub-Zero Cable Guy is versatile since he can hold more than just controllers and phones. Other items include remote control, business cards, glasses, and more.

The Mortal Kombat: Sub-Zero 8-inch Cable Guy Phone and Controller Holder retails for £25.99 and includes free delivery:

https://www.merchoid.com/uk/mortal-kombat-sub-zero-8-inch-cable-guy-phone-and-controller-holder/

The Sub-Zero holder was provided by Merchoid for coverage purposes.