EVE Online Board Game Looks to Capture the Spirit of the Sci-Fi MMORPG

EVE Online is a space MMORPG set inside a vast sandbox, New Eden, where players are given lots of freedom to do whatever they want. It’s up to them whether they want to mine, join a corp, steal minerals from other players, or do other activities. Now you can bring the world of EVE Online to your tabletop friends with the EVE Online board game. To help make this a reality, EVE Online developer CCP Games has partnered with Titan Forge, the company known for miniature sculpting and publishing board games, to launch a Kickstarter campaign.

The Kickstarter pre-launch campaign is currently active, with the actual campaign launching soon. You can check out the page at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/titanforgeminis/eve-online-the-board-game

The Eve Online board game aims to bring all the features that make the space MMORPG interesting including commanding a fleet of starships (made by Titan Forge), 4X strategy elements and Euro-game mechanics. Prepare for interstellar politics, resource management, and tactical combat as you play with your friends.

Guests attending EVE Fanfest 2023 will have the chance to play the board game first when the event returns to Reykjavik, Iceland, on September 21-23.

“As a studio dedicated to crafting high-quality board games that ignite imaginations, EVE Online’s player-driven world is the perfect fit to make the ultimate tabletop sandbox. This project is unlike anything we’ve ever made and fuels Titan Forge’s commitment to delivering an authentic and captivating experience for EVE fans and board game enthusiasts alike,” said Roman Łakomiak, the founder of Titan Forge. “Our partnership with CCP empowers us to make a board game in an iconic universe that transcends both physical and digital mediums, standing as a testament to EVE Online’s epic legacy.”

“With its player-driven gameplay and complex virtual economy, EVE Online lends itself organically to a compelling board game experience,” said Grant Tasker, EVE Online’s Brand Director at CCP Games. “As we celebrate two decades of EVE Online, Titan Forge understands New Eden’s enduring legacy and is equipped to bring our iconic spaceship MMO to a different medium while maintaining its signature elements.”