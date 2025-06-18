Kristine Frøseth & Christina Hendricks on if They’re as Bold as Their Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers Characters

The Buccaneers Season 2 drops on Apple TV+ today, and it continues the story of Kristine Frøseth as Annabel “Nan” St. George as she navigates her new life as the Duchess of Tintagel. As a great uncle once said, “With great power comes great responsibility.”

The season 2 trailer teases Nan’s boldness as a Duchess, including wearing a red dress at a black and white event. However, Froseth admits that she isn’t as bold as her character.

“Oh, I’m not bold enough,” Frøseth tells Nerd Reactor. “Haven’t been yet.”

“To be honest, I’m kind of a rule follower,” added Christina Hendricks, who portrays Nan’s mother, Patricia “Patti” St. George.

“Yeah, it’s fun to color a little bit outside of the line, but I would never do what Nan did,” Frøseth explained. “Yeah. I would never show up with a train and it’s all red.”

“It’s a real FU. It’s a big FU,” Hendricks continued.

Love triangles can be seen in The Buccaneers series, and it’s something that a lot of audiences just can’t get enough of.

“I really want to know because I find it so stressful and so my cortisol levels are way too high,” Frøseth said with curiosity about why people love love triangles. “I can’t deal with it. It is stressful. It’s like sometimes it’s romantic because you’re following your heart, but there’s so much betrayal and hurt and pain. It’s just too much.”

“Watching it from afar is like sport,” Hendricks explained. “So I think the audience is sort of like, they want a winner. They want a victor in some way. But to be in it, it just gives me a stomach ache even thinking about it.”

About The Buccaneers Season 2

Season two reunites the buccaneers — Frøseth as Nan St. George, Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Emmy Hendricks is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

The ensemble cast also includes Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, and welcomes new series stars Leighton Meester as Nell, Greg Wise as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan.

In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s … setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders — England is their home. In fact, they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnapping of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths … themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

The eight-episode second season debuts on Apple TV+ with one episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6, 2025.