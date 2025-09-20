Motoha Arai to Get Summer Skin as 5-Star Character for Persona5: The Phantom X

Summer is almost over, but that’s not stopping video game companies from releasing new summer skins for their respective games. Why so late? Why not? Today, Marvel Rivals released their new summer skins for Mantis, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing, and The Punisher. Atlus is joining in on the fun with Tropical Motoha, a 5-star character who will be in her summer swimsuit.

Motoha Arai, aka Closer, is one of the first Phantom Thieves you recruit in the game. Her story is tragic, as it deals with shame and redemption. Tropical Motoha will be available very soon.

✧─ New 5★ Character! ─✧

Cool off with Tropical Motoha! She'll be summer-ready with her swimsuit in-game as a 5★ character very soon!



"Motoha Arai, a.k.a Closer, is here to smash your hearts into the sand—summer MVP style!

Wait… I didn't mean to sound so aggressive!"… pic.twitter.com/9m8fIYjt9m — Persona5: The Phantom X (Official West) (@P5XOfficialWest) September 17, 2025

Persona5: The Phantom X is a free-to-play gacha JRPG that takes place in the Persona 5 world and includes old and new characters, including Ann Takamaki, Makoto, Joker, and more.

It’s Going Down

In other Persona news, “It’s Going Down,” the song from Persona 3 Reload, now has an official music video. It featured live-action performances from Lotus Juice, Azumi Takahashi, and Atlus Sound Team’s Toshiki Konishi. This marks Atlus’ first-ever officially produced music video as it mixes live-action performances, in-game visuals and new animations.

“It’s Going Down” is the most-streamed song from Persona 3 Reload’s soundtrack, with over 100 million plays on Spotify. The Persona 3 Reload original soundtrack won the Spotify Streaming Category at the 2024 PlayStation Game Music Awards.

Persona 3 Reload is a reimagined version featuring a revamped battle system and new graphics with an all-new English voice-over. A free demo is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2, and it will be released on the platform on October 23, 2025. Persona 3 Reload is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.