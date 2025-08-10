One Piece Renewed for Third Season, Plus Season 2 Teaser Trailer

During One Piece Day, Netflix announced that the live-action One Piece series is getting a third season along with releasing a first look at season 2, which will debut in 2026.

The third season will begin production later this year in Cape Town, South Africa. Ian Stokes will join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for season 3.

It was a big weekend for fans during One Piece Day 2025 at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan on August 9th and 10th. Here’s a list of highlights for the event:

Iñaki Godoy, the live-action Luffy, made a surprise on-site appearance, and Mayumi Tanaka (voice of Luffy) had a special video message.

There was the The Egghead Arc voice cast live voice-over set as they talked about behind-the-scenes stories.

A new anime is coming called One Piece Heroines.

The event had a large LEGO One Piece showcase along with interactive fan mosaic. Additional immersive exhibits were present.

There was a special live finale with Hiroshi Kitadani, muque, and CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE. There was a video message from GRe4N BOYZ (“ANGEL & DEVIL”).

The winner was crowned for the 7th ONE PIECE Knowledge King Finals.

Fans got to see the sneak peek of the official One Piece flagship store, One Piece Base Shop, which will open this winter.

About Netflix’s One Piece

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE Logline: Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.