Enter the Upside Down with Stranger Things and Chips Ahoy! Cookies

Fans of Stranger Things will finally get a resolution with the fifth and final season coming this year, starting in November. Chips Ahoy! has partnered up with the Netflix series, and fans can now get the Stranger Things cookies in stores in the U.S. starting on August 11th. An augmented reality game experience is also available that will take fans into the Upside Down.

The new limited edition cookies are inspired by the Upside Down with a chocolatey base, fudge chips and a red strawberry-flavored filling.

To entice fans to check out the AR game experience, the grand prize is a replica of Eddie Munson’s guitar, which had an important part in Season 4. Munson was played by Joseph Quinn, who has been a rising star with films such as A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator II, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

To enter the game, fans can scan the QR code on the Chips Ahoy! x Stranger Things package or visit chipsahoyscan.com.

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.

The limited edition cookies are also available on Amazon.