Hover Bike & 2B Skins Hit The First Descendant’s Season 3 Update

It’s been a big week for gaming with the release of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, Blade entering Marvel Rivals, a new Fortnite Battle Pass featuring the Green Power Ranger and a female Spartan, new outfits in Street Fighter 6, and many more. As for The First Descendant, NEXON’s looter-shooter game, the Season 3 update, “Breakthrough,” is now available, featuring the debut of the hover bike, a new map, new missions and a new Descendant. Players can check out the new season on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Bunny is back with a new “Bunny Reads Mean Comments,” which you can check out below. The first video was a hit with fans, with 2.3 million views on YouTube.

Since the new update, The First Descendant shot up 48 spots and is currently at the #6 spot for Steam’s global top sellers chart and #4 in the United States.

The new map, Axion Plains field, is a huge area made for the Hover Bike, where players can roam from enemy to enemy and fight in the Colossus Field Raid.

The new playable Descendant is Nell, who has been an NPC in the game since its launch, is now available. Players are able to get her for free by gathering parts in the new Axion Plains field.

There’s also the Nier: Automata crossover, where your Descendants can be dressed up as 2B and A2 via the Store. In addition, there are new back attachments and new social emotes.

There are two new Ultimate Weapons: Eraser, the scout rifle, and Exterminator, the launcher. New enemies include the Wall Crasher and Storm Hanger, a new electric attribute boss. And for more powers, there’s a new Trigger Module that is unlocked after reaching Level 40 and completing Arche Tuning Level 40. There will be more Trigger Modules to be released, and they can be farmed in Axion.

To complement the new Hover Bike, a new theme skin, the Rider Skin, is available. Furthermore, Enzo and Ines have new premium skins.

And for new players, there is the Descendant Boost-Up and Descendant Booth Path Event to help them reach the new update faster. They will be able to skip the early stages of the game and start the mid-game Sigma Sector on Hard Mode, along with getting different modules and in-game resources.