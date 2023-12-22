NRG Esports & Spectrum Elevate Gaming Experience with NRG Spectrum Castle

NRG Esports, the Los Angeles-based esports organization, has been going big this year with plenty of events at its building, NRG Castle, located in downtown Los Angeles. It has recently announced its partnership with Spectrum, the cable company that provides users with cable television, internet, phone, and wireless service. With the new partnership, Spectrum’s broadband network will be supplied at NRG Castle along with a new title, NRG Spectrum Castle.

NRG Spectrum Castle is a 20,00 square foot building that was originally revealed in September of 2020. It’s been used as a space for creating content along with hosting events and parties including the October 5th event celebrating the release of Bethesda’s Starfield and a surprise performance from The Kid LAROI. It’s also home to Full Squad Gaming, a brand that creates entertaining content for gamers.

NRG Spectrum Castle was home to the Full Squad Gaming and Rockstar Energy holiday party, Winter Solstice, on December 15th, with guests donating gifts for the Spark of Love toy drive.

NRG Spectrum Castle Holiday Party by Full Squad Gaming and Rockstar Energy. Photo credit: Nerd Reactor

“From our banger concerts and holiday parties to tournaments, daily content curation and wacky challenge videos, the NRG Spectrum Castle is our gaming fantasy factory that can make any gamer’s dreams come true,” said NRG in a weekly newsletter sent out on December 14th. “By collaborating with Spectrum as our official partner of the NRG Spectrum Castle, we’re taking our videos to the next level, fueled by the lightning fast connectivity that Spectrum provides to gamers nationwide.”

Check out the video for the NRG Spectrum Castle reveal below:

With @GetSpectrum, our Kingdom will always be 🔛🔝



Welcome to the new NRG Spectrum Castle! pic.twitter.com/rPl59b6ow5 — NRG (@NRGgg) December 14, 2023

Aside from Spectrum, NRG has partnerships and sponsorships with Rockstar Energy, DXRACER, Energizer, Hot Pockets, and more.

The NRG Esports teams compete in video game tournaments including League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and more.

