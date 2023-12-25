Experience a Blissful Massage with WellBody’s WingSpan with Heatball Power

Massage guns are wonderful tools for those wanting to relax their muscles and relieve minor aches and pains. WellBody is taking it further with the WingSpan massage device thanks to its different features including its heated technology. The way the extended handle is designed allows the users to reach hard-to-reach spots including their shoulders, back, hamstrings and calves while giving a smooth massage with its different motor speeds.

WellBody’s Wingspan is sturdy and comes in three main parts: tip, motor, and handle. The motor comes in three different speeds, great for those who want something more relaxing or those who want faster percussive pressure. The choices are 1000 spm, 2000 spm, or 2400 spm. My favorite is the fastest setting since it feels a lot smoother.

The heatball can be attached to the motor, or you can switch between the other non-heated percussive tips including the regular ball and the beak tip. As the name implies, the beak tip is pointy like a bird’s beak, and it helps to chisel and scrape shoulders and legs. If it is used at an angle and in small circular motions, it is wonderful on the arms, shoulders and neck.

The HeatBall technology can be recharged using the accompanied micro-USB cable that’s hooked to a power source. Once it’s charged, the ball can heat up and transfer the warmth to your muscles during the massage. This enhances blood flow and circulation in the area, promoting muscle oxidation and improved healing times. Turning it on and off is as simple as pressing the button on the back.

Locking the tip is easy by sliding it on the motor’s edge and twisting it to lock it into place, and the same goes for the motor to the handle. As a whole, there’s a bit of a weight to it, so it’s not as lightweight as the box describes. With that said, it’s not heavy to the point where it will tire your arm out faster.

One thing that is an annoyance is the motor and heatball needing to be charged separately.

Final Reaction

WellBody’s WingSpan massage device is sturdy and comfortable to use, and with the heated ball technology, it gives a nice feeling of warmth to your muscles while massaging.

WellBody’s Wingspan Massage Gun is available on Amazon and retails for $249.99.

