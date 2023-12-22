Netflix Reveals Stunning Avatar: The Last Airbender Photos Featuring Aang and the Cast

Netflix has been successful in adapting Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, the manga and anime franchise that is now a global phenomenon, even beating a global Netflix record that was once held by Stranger Things and Wednesday. The streaming service isn’t showing signs of slowing down since it has its eyes set on adapting another animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender.

To celebrate the Winter Solstice, Netflix has today debuted six new photos from Avatar: The Last Airbender. The new images feature Gordon Cormier as Aang, Arden Cho as June, Danny Pudi as The Mechanist, Sebastian Amoruso as Jet, Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, and Casey Camp-Horinket as Gran Gran.

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Sebastian Amoruso as Jet in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Arden Cho as June in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Danny Pudi as The Mechanist in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender. (L to R) Maria Zhang as Suki, Tamlyn Tomita as Mayor Yukari in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

Avatar: The Last Airbender. Gordon Cormier as Aang in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Cr. Robert Falconer/Netflix © 2023

About Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender will premiere on February 22, 2024. It will consist of 8 one-hour episodes.

Synopsis: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope. But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas James Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.

Showrunner Albert Kim is the executive producer and writer. Jabbar Raisani and Michael Goi are executive producers and directors with Roseanne Liang as a director and co-executive producer and Jet Wilkinson as a director. Also joining as executive producers are Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore.

The series stars Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu, Ken Leung, Elizabeth Yu with Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim.

The live-action show is based on the Nickelodeon animated series.