Unveiling Nora Kelly, the Band Behind Dontnod’s Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Teaser

Don’t Nod, the creators of Life Is Strange, is developing a new game, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, which is the spiritual successor to the Life Is Strange franchise. One of the elements that make a Life Is Strange game special is the music, and Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will continue that tradition with its indie-inspired music. The reveal teaser trailer was released today and featured music composed and performed by Nora Kelly, adding an extra layer of magic to the world of Lost Records.

Nora Kelly and Lost Records

Nora Kelly is a band based in Montreal with indie-folk-inspired tunes and soulful lyrics. The band is part of the Mint Records label, and its music is featured in Lost Records: Bloom and Rage. The band’s acoustic sound is a perfect match for the game’s themes.

Nora Kelly was formed by friends playing music together near the train tracks of Montreal’s Mile End neighborhood. The spirit of the band can be felt in the characters featured in the teaser: Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. These four friends have bonded by jamming together, and they go on an adventure outside of their neighborhood.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will make Life Is Strange fans feel at home with its indie-inspired music and themes of teenage friendship and the passage of time.

Synopsis:

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled to be released in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Nora Kelly’s music is available on Spotify, Apple Music and more.