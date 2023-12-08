Hideo Kojima Reveals ‘OD’ – A Terrifying Collaboration with Jordan Peele and Xbox Game Studios

Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are busy working on Death Stranding 2, but that’s not the only game in development from the studio. Today during The Game Awards, it was announced by Kojima on the stage that the studio and Xbox Game Studios are working together for OD, a collaborative game that brings storytellers like director Jordan Peele into the fold.

Kojima brought Peele (Nope, Get Out) to the stage where the film director shared his excitement about working with the game director. Check out the teaser trailer below featuring Sophia Lillis (It series, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves). Joining Lillis in lead roles are Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria) and Udo Kier (Blade),

“We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game – or rather, a new form of media,” said Hideo Kojima, a game creator and founder of Kojima Productions.

Not much has been revealed about OD, but it looks to be leaning towards the horror genre. Fans who were eagerly awaiting Kojima’s canceled Silent Hill game may be getting their wish with the new project. Kojima Productions wants OD to test your fear, reveal what it means to “OD on fear,” and blur the lines between gaming and film. Fans who played Silent Hill’s PT demo were shown how scary a Kojima horror game would be.

Kojima Productions is expanding its properties like Death Stranding, which is being adapted as a live-action film. Allan Ungar serves as the producer, who had this to say in an interview with Screen Rant: