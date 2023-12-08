Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Life Is Strange Creators’ Magical Journey Through the Summer of ’95

Life Is Strange is a third-person narrative adventure game series from Dontnod Entertainment. The first game received praise from critics due to the emotional story, time travel mechanics, and how it handles sensitive subjects. During The Game Awards, Don’t Nod Montréal announced Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the first narrative adventure game in the Lost Records universe from the creators of Life Is Strange.

The game is a story-driven journey through time, as revealed by the reveal teaser trailer.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but it’s enough to make Life Is Strange fans feel right at home with its teenage adventure, indie-inspired music, mystery, and a sprinkle of the supernatural.

The music was composed and performed by Nora Kelly, a Montreal band.

The title marks Don’t Nod Montreal’s first game. The game is executive produced by Luc Baghadoust, with Michel Koch serving as the creative director.

“It’s been quite an adventure for us since our incredible Life is Strange experience – relocating to Canada, setting up our Montréal studio, and assembling a fantastic team during the global challenges we’ve all faced,” said Baghadoust and Koch in a joint statement. “Today we are thrilled to finally unveil Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. This new universe is brimming with the magical realism we love, and we are eager to reveal more about Swann, Nora, Autumn, Kat, and their journey. We can’t wait to hear the community’s thoughts!”

Frédérique Fourny-Jennings, managing director at DON’T NOD Montréal, said: “Over the past three years, we’ve been building a studio that echoes the strong values of DON’T NOD and welcoming awesome people, so it’s the perfect cauldron to develop a brand-new IP that will be infused with who we are here in Montréal. To be able to talk about Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an indescribable feeling because it goes beyond the story of our characters. It’s also about the team who has been carving our identity as a studio and that of the game, as well as those yet to come!”

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is scheduled to be released in late 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

About Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Synopsis:

In Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, the magical summer of 1995 is one of self-discovery and forging unbreakable bonds for high school friends Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. 27 years of no contact later, fate reunites them to confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again.

Don’t Nod is an independent French Publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal. It has developed games such as Life Is Strange, Tell Me Why, Twin Mirror, Vampyr, Vanishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Remember Me.