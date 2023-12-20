Nickelodeon Turns Classic Game, Rock Paper Scissors, into Animated Series

Nickelodeon has an upcoming animated series Rock Paper Scissors inspired by the classic hand game starring Ron Funches (Trolls, Trolls Band Together) as Rock, Thomas Lennon (Zoey 102, 17 Again, Reno 911!) as Paper, Carlos Alazraqui (Rock’s Modern Life, Reno 911!) as Scissors and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live) as Pencil.

Rock is described as the one “with the biggest heart and moral compass,” Paper is “the wannabe intellectual who dreams of being a famous inventor,” and Scissors is “overly confident and always wants to be cool.” Pencil is the smart neighbor down the hall and Eddie Pepitone (The Muppets, Old School) portrays Lou, the angry landlord who is also a garbage can.

Last week, Nicktoons released a clip for the series that gives viewers an idea of the show’s humor and adventures. The video parodies Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Scissors commenting how familiar the story is. Paper says it’s different, naming the team the Preteen Modified Martial Arts Tortoises.

Synopsis: In Rock Paper Scissors, titular characters, Rock, Paper and Scissors, are a trio of best friends and roommates who lovingly compete over everything in hilarious but mostly wildly absurd ways. Throughout season one, the trio will go to extremes playing hide-and-seek around the world, running from the birthday police, defending the world from an alien invasion, going head-to-head with the Rat Bros and more.

Rock Paper Scissors will start airing on February 12, 202 at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and internationally later in the month.

To get a taste of the show, the Rock Paper Scissors Intergalactic Short, “TV Time,” will air during the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas Game on Monday, December 25 at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. In the episode, the trio will fight over the TV and being the stars of a successful Broadway musical.

Rock Paper Scissors originally launched as a 2019 short and was greenlit as a series from Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program. It’s produced by Nickelodeon Animation with the short and series created, written and executive produced by Kyle Stegina (Robot Chicken) and Josh Lehrman (Robot Chicken), with Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) and Bob Boyle (The Fairly OddParents) serving as executive producers. The show’s development is overseen by Nickelodeon Animation’s Kari Kim, Vice President of Animation Development and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development. The series is overseen by Executive in Charge, Jason Oliveri.