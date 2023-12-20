Hello Kitty Island Adventure Celebrates the New Year with Lighttime Jubilee

The colorful world of Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting ready for a New Year celebration. Badtz-maru is planning a huge light display by putting up lights all over the resort, and it’s up to you to help brighten things up.

Check out the trailer for Lighttime Jubilee below:

The cozy life simulation game will have a special lighting celebration from December 21 to January 10, and players are tasked with collecting special lights from the previous celebrations on the Island. The event will also have new themed clothing including the Lighttime Bomber jacket and decorate their cabins with seasonal furniture such as the Star Archway, Tabletop Heart Light, Dance Floors and more.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure starts off with Hello Kitty and Friends landing on an abandoned island. It’s up to you to help bring it back to its former glory and solve the mysteries inside it.

Players will get to interact and have quests with characters like Hello Kitty, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Badtz-maru, Gudetama and more. There is plenty adventures including crafting items, solving puzzles, and decorating cabins on the island.