Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Reveals Chilling Poster and Plot

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the next film in the Ghostbusters franchise that continues after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Today, Sony Pictures released a new poster for the upcoming comedy adventure starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

The poster features an ice-covered Manhattan capturing the title of the movie, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The Ghostbusters team is ready for battle against the ghosts on Washington Street, with the Manhattan Bridge in the background.

Synopsis: In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was successful enough to earn a sequel, grossing over $204.4 at the global box office from a budget of $75 million. It received a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was rated highly by theatergoers with an A- CinemaScore.

Jason Reitman is not returning as the director, but he is credited as the co-screenwriter. Gil Kenan is directing and co-writing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire based on the 1984 Ghostbusters film from director Ivan Reitman and writers Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The film is produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld.

The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire release in theaters on March 29, 2024