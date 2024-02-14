Behind the Scenes: Nickelodeon’s Rock Paper Scissors Cast and Crew Interview

Rock Paper Scissors premiered on Nickelodeon this week, and it features your favorite childhood game coming to life as the comedy trio of Rock, Paper and Scissors. They are competitive as individuals, but together, they can achieve a lot.

Nerd Reactor had the chance to chat with the cast and crew of the new animated series including voice actors Ron Funches, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui and Melissa Villasenor and creators and writers Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman.

Rock Paper Scissors Interview with Ron Funches, Thomas Lennon, Carlos Alazraqui and Melissa Villasenor

Interview with Creators Kyle Stegina and Josh Lehrman

About Rock Paper Scissors

Synopsis: In Rock Paper Scissors, titular characters, Rock, Paper and Scissors, are a trio of best friends and roommates who lovingly compete over everything in hilarious but mostly wildly absurd ways. Throughout season one, the trio will go to extremes playing hide-and-seek around the world, running from the birthday police, defending the world from an alien invasion, going head-to-head with the Rat Bros and more.

Rock Paper Scissors will start airing on February 12, 202 at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. (ET/PT) and internationally later in the month.

Rock Paper Scissors originally launched as a 2019 short and was greenlit as a series from Nickelodeon’s Intergalactic Shorts Program. It’s produced by Nickelodeon Animation with the short and series created, written and executive produced by Kyle Stegina (Robot Chicken) and Josh Lehrman (Robot Chicken), with Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party) and Bob Boyle (The Fairly OddParents) serving as executive producers. The show’s development is overseen by Nickelodeon Animation’s Kari Kim, Vice President of Animation Development and Daniel Wineman, Vice President of Original Animation Development. The series is overseen by Executive in Charge, Jason Oliveri.