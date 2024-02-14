Street Fighter 6 Concert and Signing Headed to Hollywood This Month

It’s time to do the opposite of what Guile says about going home and being a family man (or woman) because Capcom is throwing a concert for Street Fighter 6 at Amoeba Hollywood this month.

The celebration of the Street Fighter 6 Original Soundtrack Collector’s Edition Vinyl at Amoeba Hollywood will have a special concert and signing on February 20th starting at 5 p.m. PST.

Songs from the game will be performed at the concert including “Not On The Sidelines” and “Legends” by GRP, Randy Marx, Rocco 808, and Jayy Starr. Additionally, Street Fighter 6 Director Takayuki Nakayama, Lead Producer Yoshiya Terayama, Composer Shuhei Matsumoto, and Soundtrack’s Executive Producer Koyo Sonae.

All ages are welcome to the show, and you can reserve on Eventbrite. If you buy “Street Fighter 6 Original Soundtrack – Collector’s Edition Vinyl” at the Amoeba store on February 20th, you’ll get to attend the signing.

Capcom is also celebrating Capcom Cup X, the official world tournament that decides the best Street Fighter 6 in the world. It’s held at Avalon Hollywood from February 16 – 25, 2024. For more info, visit https://sf.esports.capcom.com/ccx/en/.

About Street Fighter 6 Original Soundtrack – Collector’s Edition Vinyl: