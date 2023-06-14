New Trailer and Poster for Shortcomings from Director Randall Park

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man and the Wasp) is having his directorial debut with Shortcomings, a Sony Pictures Classics film. A new trailer and poster have been released featuring Justin Min (The Umbrella Academy, Beef) and Sherry Cola (Joy Ride).

Check out the full poster below.

About Shortcomings

SHORTCOMINGS stars Justin H. Min (After Yang), Sherry Cola (Joy Ride, Good Trouble), and Ally Maki (Big Door Prize), and features Tavi Gevinson (Gossip Girl), Debby Ryan (Insatiable), Sonoya Mizuno (House of the Dragon), Timothy Simons (Veep), and Jacob Batalon (Reginald The Vampire). The film is based on Eisner-winning cartoonist Adrian Tomine’s classic graphic novel of the same name, a landmark of Asian American fiction and a New York Times Notable Book of the Year. Tomine, a frequent contributor to The New Yorker, also adapted the script and is executive producing.

In the film, Ben (Justin H. Min), a struggling filmmaker, lives in Berkeley, California, with his girlfriend, Miko (Ally Maki), who works for a local Asian American film festival. When he’s not managing an arthouse movie theater as his day job, Ben spends his time obsessing over unavailable blonde women, watching Criterion Collection DVDs, and eating in diners with his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola), a queer grad student with a serial dating habit. When Miko moves to New York for an internship, Ben is left to his own devices, and begins to explore what he thinks he might want.

The film is produced by Hieu Ho, Randall Park, and Michael Golamco for Imminent Collision; Margot Hand for Picture Films; and Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff, and Jennifer Berman for Roadside Attractions. Executive producers are Ryan Heller, Michael Bloom, Jennifer Semler, and Maria Zuckerman for Topic Studios; Tim Headington, Lia Buman, Max Silva and Neil Shah for Tango; Ryan Paine, also for Roadside Attractions, and Daniel Hank.