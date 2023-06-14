Optimus Prime GoKart Is Coming to Segway x Transformers Collection

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now in theaters, and Segway recently held an event in the Los Angeles area to showcase its partnership with Hasbro with its Segway x Transformers collection. The collection started back in December 2022 and includes popular Transformers characters in the form of GoKarts and Electric Scooters. It was announced recently that a limited-edition Segway-Ninebot Optimus Prime GoKart Pro will be released, with pre-orders now available on Segway.com.

The Optimus Prime GoKart Pro features a high-strength steel frame, special drifting TPE rear tires and triple anti-collision protection. It has been tested on a professional racetrack and can reach up to 24.8 mph with 15.5 miles range on one charge.

The Optimus Prime GoKart Pro comes with an exclusive metal plate with a unique batch number and exclusive Transformers startup chime. The E-Kart is scheduled to ship on July 1, 2023.

It joins a lineup including the Megatron GT2 SuperScooter, Bumblebee GoKart Pro and Bumblebee C8 Kids KickScooter.

“We’re excited to see the final piece of this collaboration come to life, and for consumers to get their hands on the new product,” said Tom Hebert, Segway Vice President of Sales Marketing, “Segway likes to push the boundaries of innovative design and technology, with the latest drop allowing fans to ‘interact’ with one of their favorite Transformers characters in an entirely new way.”