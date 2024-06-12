Netflix Teases Upcoming Animation: Arcane S2, Twilight of the Gods, Ultraman: Rising

Netflix is growing its animation lineup and has released a preview for 2024 and beyond for its upcoming animated films and series including Ultraman: Rising, Zack Snyder’s Tower of the Gods, Arcane Season 2, and many more.

Twilight of the Gods is based on Norse mythology and will feature the likes of Loki and Thor, but in a different light. There is Exploding Kittens, which is based on the popular party game. Big Mouth is getting a final season, along with Arcane.

Films include The Imaginary, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Spellbound, That Christmas, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, The Twits, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Plankton: The Movie, and Pookoo.

Additionally, series include Motel Transylvania and Jurassic World: Chaos Theory.

The anime series lineup includes Tokyo Override and Leviathan, and films Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie and My Oni Girl. In addition, there is Terminator Zero from the Japanese animation studio Production IG (Ghost in the Shell).

Expect to see the trailers for the upcoming animated projects soon!